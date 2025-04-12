ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the outer lane of westbound Illinois 140 at the intersection of Fosterburg Road will close beginning, weather permitting, Monday, April 14, 2025.

The lane closure is part of an ongoing improvement project that will add new turn lanes to the Fosterburg Road intersection. The entire project is expected to be completed by November.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to choose alternate routes during this time. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.