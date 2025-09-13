Westbound I-64 Ramp Closures Set For Sept. 15
Expect delays on I-64 near Highway 50 as key ramps close for a week.
O’FALLON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced ramp closures on westbound Interstate 64 at Highway 50 in St. Clair County.
Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15, the following ramps will close for road construction:
- Westbound I-64 entrance ramp from Highway 50
- Westbound I-64 exit ramp to Highway 50 (Exit 14)
The ramps are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22.
Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
