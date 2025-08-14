EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the ramp from westbound Interstate 64 to eastbound I-55/70 in St. Clair County will be temporarily closed for bridge deck patching starting, weather permitting, at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The ramp is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18.

