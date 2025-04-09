PONTOON BEACH/GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that westbound Interstate 270 will be reduced to one lane between Interstate 255 and Illinois 203 in Madison County starting, weather permitting, at 9 p.m. Friday, April 11, for road widening. One lane will remain open. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 14.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.