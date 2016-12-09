EAST ALTON - West Star Aviation is pleased to announce that Steve Goede, Director of Landing Gear and Accessory Programs, has been selected and featured in Aircraft Maintenance Technology's (AMT) 2nd Annual "40 under 40" spotlight.

AMT, a SouthComm Business Media, LLC publication, started this program two years ago to encourage, educate and promote the industry to a younger generation. "40 under 40" helps shine light on the possibility of the industry and leaves a lasting impression and desire to join and grow within the aviation industry.

Steve Goede started in aviation 13 years ago and credits his father for his passion and career choice in aviation. He began his career working part time at Comair Delta Connection holding various positions, later joining West Star Aviation in 2007 as Manager Accessory Shop/Spare Parts Sales. Steve is credited with building strong relationships with OEM while maintaining continued growth of the accessories and parts department.

"I nominated Steve because he is one of the hardest working individuals that I know. He has a true passion and understanding of the industry and he has been a crucial part in the development and growth of our Landing Gear and Accessory shop," said Debi Cunningham, Vice President Marketing & Interior Design.

Voted #1 Preferred MRO in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Professional Pilot magazine annual “Preferences Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment” (PRASE) Survey for three consecutive years, West Star Aviation specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframes, windows, and engines, as well as major modifications, avionics installation and repair, interior refurbishment, surplus avionics sales, accessory services, paint and parts.

In addition to its facilities in East Alton, IL; Grand Junction, CO; and Chattanooga, TN, West Star Aviation runs maintenance operations at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, CO; Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL and Centennial Airport in Denver, CO. The company also provides complete FBO services for transient aircraft at its newly remodeled East Alton and Grand Junction facilities. West Star Aviation is an industry leader in technical experience and expertise while providing world-class customer services in all the organization’s divisions. For more information visit www.weststaraviation.com or call 800-922-2421.

