EAST ALTON - West Star Aviation is pleased to announce its acquisition agreement with Avant Aerospace, a leading supplier of Dassault Falcon Jet spares and equipment located in Grapevine, TX.

Avant Aerospace has established a great reputation since 2001 for the acquisition and supply of top quality Dassault Falcon spares, equipment and tooling in support of F2000, F900 and F50 series aircraft. Avant will continue to operate under its given brand, supplying parts and services to better assist the needs of West Star customers and Falcon operators world-wide.

"There is a synergy between our two companies and this acquisition will continue to expand the scope of our Falcon capabilities. We will be able to provide new dimensions of service to our Falcon customers," said Bob Rasberry, CEO, West Star Aviation.

"We are very pleased to work in a combined effort with West Star. Our focus on Falcon parts and solid reputation will compliment West Star's well-established Falcon reputation within the industry," said Al Zito, President/CEO, Avant Aerospace.

Voted #1 Preferred MRO in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Professional Pilot magazine annual “Preferences Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment” (PRASE) Survey for three consecutive years, West Star Aviation specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframes, windows, and engines, as well as major modifications, avionics installation and repair, interior refurbishment, surplus avionics sales, accessory services, paint and parts.

In addition to its facilities in East Alton, IL; Grand Junction, CO; and Chattanooga, TN, West Star Aviation runs maintenance operations at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, CO; Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL; Centennial Airport in Denver, CO and Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in Houston, TX. The company also provides complete FBO services for transient aircraft at its newly remodeled East Alton and Grand Junction facilities. West Star Aviation is an industry leader in technical experience and expertise while providing world-class customer services in all the organization’s divisions. For more information visit www.weststaraviation.com or call (800) 922-2421.

