EAST ALTON - West Star Aviation is pleased to announce its acquisition of Dallas Aeronautical Services (DAS), a leading composite, structures and assembly repair shop located in Cedar Hill, TX.

Founded in 2004 as an engineering and design company to help repair stations find new ways to repair composite components, DAS is a FAA/EASA Part 145 Repair Station providing service and support for corporate and commercial aircraft operations, MROs and OEMs worldwide. DAS specializes in the overhaul, repair and testing of thrust reversers, control surfaces, radomes, engine cowls, engine inlets, pylon and floor panels and all composite components. DAS supports Bombardier, Dassault, Gulfstream, Embraer, Piaggio, and Textron components as well as narrow body Airbus, Boeing commercial and VIP aircraft.

"Our partnership with DAS will help us cultivate our capabilities in composite repair services for our customers and help us continue as a true one-stop shop for maintenance needs," said Rodger Renaud, President and Chief Operating Officer, West Star Aviation.

"DAS is going to continue to operate under our current brand while supplying composite repair capabilities to West Star customers. We are looking forward to this partnership and growing alongside them," said Don Snodgrass, President, DAS.

Voted #1 Preferred MRO in the 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 Professional Pilot magazine annual “Preferences Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment” (PRASE) Survey, West Star Aviation specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframes, windows, and engines, as well as major modifications, avionics installation and repair, interior refurbishment, surplus avionics sales, accessory services, paint and parts.

In addition to its facilities in East Alton, IL; Grand Junction, CO; and Chattanooga, TN, West Star Aviation runs maintenance operations at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, CO; Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL; Centennial Airport in Denver, CO and Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in Houston, TX. The company also provides complete FBO services for transient aircraft at its newly remodeled East Alton and Grand Junction facilities. West Star Aviation is an industry leader in technical experience and expertise while providing world-class customer services in all the organization’s divisions. For more information visit www.weststaraviation.com or call 800-922-2421.

