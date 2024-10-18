BELLEVILLE - The annual Battle of Belleville takes place in week eight high school football games, as West plays East at Charlie Woodford Field at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, while Mascoutah is at Waterloo at the Old High School Football Field, with a kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday night as the high school football season reaches its penultimate regular season week.

West goes in this week's game at 3-4 and needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, having lost to O'Fallon on the road last week 18-15. East is currently 4-3. going; pst at Edwardsville last week 20-10 in a hard-fought game. The Maroons will be featuring quarterback Bernard Chapman, Jr., who's 48-of-92 passing for 993 yards and nine touchdowns, while Isaiah Williams leads the ground game, having run for 268 yards and two touchdowns, while Troy McLean has run for 200 yards and three scores. Nick Hankins leads the receiving corps with 14 catches for 461 yards and four touchdowns, while Michale Sutton had caught 16 balls for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lancers are led by quarterback Kingston Jones, who's 64-of-126 yards for passing for 725 yards and eight touchdowns, while Kayden Wood, who got the start against the Tigers, is 33-of-50 passing for 317 yards and a touchdown. Leading the running game is Jaedon Beamon, who's run for 550 yards and six touchdowns, while Michai Henderson has 225 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Xavien Moody has run for 149 yards. James Johnson leads the receivers, with 28 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns, while Keithan Jones has 24 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns, and Moody has caught 21 balls for 149 yards.

The Indians enter their game against the Bulldogs 3-4, winning a close game at Jersey 42-35 on a touchdown by quarterback Baruk Jonsson with 13 seconds left in regulation, while Waterloo goes in 6-1 after taking a 41-0 win over Civic Memorial. Jonsson is 73-of-142 passing for 861 yards and six touchdowns, having also run for 489 yards and eight scores. Sean Murphy leads is Mascoutah's leading rusher with 901 yards and 11 touchdowns, while leading the receivers are Jackson Redenius, who has 23 catches for 293 yards and a touchdown, Jordan Beck, who also had 23 receptions, going for 280 yards and three scores, and Camren Reed, who caught 14 balls for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The Indians need the win to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Bulldogs official clinched their playoff spot with the win over CM.