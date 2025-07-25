CARROLLTON — The Greene County Health Department confirmed the detection of West Nile Virus in two mosquito pools within Greene County, officials announced this week.

West Nile Virus, transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds, can cause symptoms such as fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. While most people infected—about 80%—do not show symptoms, some may experience illness lasting from a few days to several weeks. In rare cases, severe complications including meningitis, encephalitis or death can occur, particularly among individuals over the age of 60 who are at higher risk for serious illness.

To reduce the risk of infection, the health department advises residents to follow the three “R’s”: reduce exposure, repel mosquitoes and report mosquito breeding sites.

Reducing exposure includes avoiding outdoor activities when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn, ensuring doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, repairing any tears in screens, keeping doors and windows closed at night, and eliminating standing water where mosquitoes can breed. This includes flower pots, wading pools, outdoor toys, old tires and bird baths, which should be changed weekly.

Article continues after sponsor message

When outdoors, people are encouraged to wear shoes and socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts, and apply insect repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535 according to label instructions. The department recommends consulting a physician before using repellents on infants.

Residents are also urged to report any conditions that contribute to mosquito breeding, such as stagnant water in ditches, abandoned pools or un-rimmed tires.

Public health officials noted that elevated summer temperatures typically increase mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile Virus transmission.

For more information, Greene County residents can contact the Health Department at 217-942-6961, Ext. 4102, visit https://greenecountyhd.org/

More like this: