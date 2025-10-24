WEST FRANKFORT – After more than 20 bargaining sessions, the teachers who are members of American Federation of Teachers Local 817 reached a Tentative Agreement (TA) with the Frankfort Dist. #168 school board tonight.

“Our union team is excited to announce that we have reached a three-year agreement this evening after several hours of intense bargaining with the school board,” said AFT Local 817 President Tim Aldridge. “While this TA does not give either side everything they wanted, it addresses issues that were important to our members while providing costs savings to the district. It also acknowledges the dedication and contributions of our incredible teachers and helps to keep West Frankfort schools strong.

“Though we were often frustrated with the board’s lack of preparation and progress during these lengthy negotiations, we appreciate that the superintendent and board team worked with us tonight to get this done for the sake of our students and community.

“The teachers want to thank all of the parents, community members, and our fellow unionists who supported us in countless ways during these many months. Your support meant everything to us, and you played a critical role helping us secure this agreement.

“We look forward to being in our classrooms tomorrow with new energy and optimism, knowing that we may soon be able to put bargaining behind us and focus completely on doing what we love – teaching our students.”

The TA averts a strike that could have stated as soon as next week; teachers unanimously voted to authorize a walkout on Oct. 15.

Details of the agreement will be available after it has been reviewed and ratified by union members tomorrow (Friday).

