WEST FRANKFORT – American Federation of Teachers, Local 817, President Tim Aldridge issued the following statement today after CUSD Dist. #168 filed an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) against the union on September 29.

“The charges filed on Monday by CUSD #168 against the teachers in AFT Local 817 are simply false. Frankly, they are a sad attempt to distract parents and our community from the board’s unwillingness to fulfill their responsibility to reach a fair agreement after five months of bargaining.

"Let’s be clear: Superintendent Donkin and school board members have demanded unfair, harmful cuts that will hurt students and our schools and drive teachers to other districts. Rather than focusing on reaching an agreement that serves students, teachers, and our community, they are retaliating against teachers for exercising our legal rights and responsibilities.

"As we stated in the Unfair Labor Practice charge our union filed last week, Donkin and the school board have not bargained seriously or in good faith. They have repeatedly made irresponsible proposals that will weaken our schools. By contrast, our union’s proposals would save approximately $200,000, maintain smaller class sizes to benefit student learning, and help retain and attract outstanding educators. Donkin and the board have rejected our proposals and refused to compromise.

"The district’s counter ULP charge will only create tension and distrust between the parties. Instead of wasting time and taxpayer dollars on false charges against our teachers, the superintendent and CUSD Dist. #168 board members should finally work with us in good faith to avoid a strike and reach a fair agreement that puts our students and schools first."



