

WEST FRANKFORT – The teachers in Frankfort CUSD #168 who are members of the American Federation of Teachers, Local 817, filed Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charges on Wednesday with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board (IELRB). Negotiations have been taking place since May - including two sessions with a federal mediator - yet an agreement has not been reached between the union and the district.

The ULP charges the district with being disorganized, chaotic, and unprepared for bargaining and refusing to bargain in good faith, which is required by law. The superintendent and school board members have refused to make compromises and move off their unreasonable demands for cuts to salary and benefits.

Local 817 President Tim Alderidge made the following statement about the ULP filing.

"All along, our union team has come prepared to bargain and ready to work with the district to solve the challenges we face. Again and again, Superintendent Donkin and school board members have not been ready to bargain. The process has often been unproductive because of their lack of preparation and seriousness. It is not only disappointing, it's in violation of labor law.

"We have made numerous compromises and brought proposals to the table that would save the district huge sums of money, yet their team refuses to even consider them. Instead, they continue to offer the same short-sighted, harmful proposals that would drive teachers to other districts and reduce the quality of education for students. While we try to collaborate with them and move negotiations forward, they insist on moving backwards.

"Our teachers love our students, this district, and our community. We are offering proposals that prioritize student and teacher needs to keep West Frankfort schools strong. We didn't want it to come to this, and we are hopeful that we can avoid further action that would disrupt the academic year and athletic schedules.

"We urge Superintendent Donkin and the board to follow labor law and finally work with us in good faith to reach a fair agreement."

The ULP will be reviewed by the IELRB within several weeks and a judgment will be issued after the parties have had the opportunity to present their positions to the board.