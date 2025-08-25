EDWARDSVILLE – Bill Thomas is a man with big ideas and a passion for both Route 66 and Atlanta, the Illinois town he’s called home for more than four decades. His work to bring those big ideas to life makes him something of a giant among men, but he’s also a man among giants: American giants, to be exact.

Thomas is the curator of the American Giants Museum, a free museum located about 120 miles north of Edwardsville in Atlanta, Illinois. It features four of the giant statues that sprung up in the U.S. in the 1960s and beyond to greet and entice travelers to stop at restaurants, stores and more.

There are plans to add more of these giants – sometimes called “Muffler Men” -- to the museum in the future. Thomas will be at Edwardsville’s West End Service Station, the City’s free Route 66 visitor center, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 28, to share the story of how the American Giants Museum came to be, what it offers the public and how it’s drawn visitors and national attention to the tiny town of Atlanta, home to just over 1,640 residents.

The public is invited to attend Thomas’ presentation; there’s no charge, but space is limited so reservations are required. Reserve a spot by emailing Carol Matteson of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau at: cmatteson@riversandroutes.com

Article continues after sponsor message

“I remember seeing giants when I was growing up,” said Thomas, who also serves on the U.S. Route 66 Centennial Commission. “They are these touchstones to our youth. They were quirky, fun pieces of three-dimensional advertising that you couldn’t help but notice.” In their heyday, many of the giants could be found along Route 66, the famed highway that for decades wound its way through Edwardsville.

Route 66 is celebrating its 100th birthday in 2026, with events planned throughout the eight states where it ran, including in Edwardsville and surrounding communities. Atlanta’s American Giants Museum has some fun similarities to the West End Service Station, 620 St. Louis Street.

Both resemble the old-time service stations where Route 66 travelers and local residents could fill their tanks, get their oil changed and grab a snack or drink. The American Giants Museum was built that way in 2022 to complement the Texaco Big Friend giant outside the museum; it’s one of just six remaining of the former Texaco giants, and at nearly 24 feet towers over the property. The West End Service Station, meanwhile, actually functioned as a station and rest stop for travelers along Route 66 in Edwardsville through the mid-‘60s, minus any friendly giant, of course.

Attend Thomas’ presentation, part of the West End Service Station’s speaker series and ongoing events, to learn more about the American Giants Museum, the Route 66 centennial celebration and Thomas’ insights on both. West End Service Station events are planned and hosted by Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, the City’s tourism partner. Find West End Service Station hours of operation, history and details at www.cityofedwardsville.com/westend

More like this: