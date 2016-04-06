ALTON - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Julie Gallivan and Jan Wrischnik from West Elementary School in Alton a $2,500 grant to support youth literacy in kindergarten classrooms. The purpose of the grant is to use leveled reading books with all kindergarten students, provide daily reading interventions and increase the amount of students reading at grade level. This literacy grant utilizes Title I reading teachers and classroom teachers.

“We were so excited to receive The Dollar General Literacy Grant!” said

Jan Wrischnik a Title I reading teacher. “Our grant is called Everyone Reads, Everyone Succeeds and that is exactly what is happening here at West.”

The students and teachers at West are thrilled about the program. The children love reading the books and writing about them. The grant materials can be used year after year so future kindergarteners will continue to benefit from the program.

“At Dollar General, our mission is Serving Others, and we are committed to making a difference in people’s lives through the support of literacy initiatives and educational programs in communities across the U.S.,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO. “These grants fill a critical need in our communities by providing a timely funding boost at the beginning of the school year for the enhancement of literacy programs.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $100 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping nearly six million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.org

