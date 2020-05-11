GODFREY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that West Delmar Ave between State Street and Illinois Route 3 will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, May 18, 2020, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by flaggers. This work is necessary to perform asphalt repairs and is expected to be completed by June 2020.

Motorists should allow extra time when traveling through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Stutz Excavating of Alton, Illinois.

The contractor on this project is the Stutz Excavating of Alton, Illinois.