Two battle over the ball at the Edwardsville-Belleville East game on Tuesday. (Photos by Dan Brannan)EDWARDSVILLE – Goals from Ashlin West and Abby Crabtree were enough as Edwardsville blanked Belleville East 2-0 in a Southwestern Conference girls soccer match at Tiger Stadium Tuesday night.

The Tigers improved to 5-2-2 on the year, 1-1-1 in the SWC; the Lancers fell to 3-2-3 overall, 0-1-0 in the league.

West scored in the 33rd minute to give the Tigers all they would need, with Taylor Hansen getting the assist. Crabtree's goal came in the 54th minute from a feed from Sydni Stevens, with Crabtree finding the back of the net.

Regan Windau recorded the clean sheet for the Tigers.

Edwardsville hosts Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The game was switched because of the rain and wet field conditions to Edwardsville.

Brent Feeney also contributed to this story.

