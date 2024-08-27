WEST ALTON - A West Alton man - 59-year-old Donald G. Winter - died in a vehicle crash at 3:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, on the Eastbound Missouri Highway 94 West of Dwiggins Road.

Winter was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Express vehicle that encountered extensive damage and was headed northbound.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Missouri Highway Patrol summary of the crash said Winter’s vehicle was traveling Eastbound on West Dwiggins Road when the vehicle skidded, traveled off the roadway to the right, returned to the roadway, then to the roadway to the right again and struck an embankment and overturned.

Winter was pronounced dead at 4:13 p.m.

More like this:

Godfrey Approves Pierce Lane Guardrail, Holds Off On Roundabout
4 days ago
Pedestrian Struck, Killed At South Broadway Avenue At Horn Avenue
Mar 27, 2025
Three Lives Lost in St. Clair County Head-On Collision
Mar 18, 2025
Two Seriously Injured In West Alton Rollover Accident
Dec 26, 2024
Late-Night Tragedy: Freeburg Man Struck and Killed on Highway
Jan 31, 2025

 