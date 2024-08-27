WEST ALTON - A West Alton man - 59-year-old Donald G. Winter - died in a vehicle crash at 3:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, on the Eastbound Missouri Highway 94 West of Dwiggins Road.

Winter was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Express vehicle that encountered extensive damage and was headed northbound.

The Missouri Highway Patrol summary of the crash said Winter’s vehicle was traveling Eastbound on West Dwiggins Road when the vehicle skidded, traveled off the roadway to the right, returned to the roadway, then to the roadway to the right again and struck an embankment and overturned.

Winter was pronounced dead at 4:13 p.m.

