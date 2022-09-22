ALTON - The ongoing sewer separation project has roads opening and closing on a weekly basis, but headway is being made in the Downtown Alton district.

After being closed for a few weeks, West 3rd Street is back open to through traffic from Piasa Street to State Street in Alton.

Illinois American Water started sewer separation system work on U.S. 67 from 20th Street/College Avenue south to 3rd Street in Alton on July 5, 2022.

The sewer separation project should improve the efficiency of the system in the Downtown Alton area and make a large difference during flooding conditions.

Work continues to be done on Belle Street and is still closed from West 3rd Street leading up to West 9th Street. Work is being done as fast as possible to re-open the area.

The pictures above are of Belle Street right outside of Mac's.

