EDWARDSVILLE - Remi Werden scored two touchdowns and threw to Serena Shapiro for another touchdown, while Shapiro scored twice, Gabby Thompson also had a touchdown, and Ella Wallace threw for a total of four scores as Edwardsville's girls flag football team bounced back from its first loss last week to defeat Belleville West 32-19 on Wednesday evening, Sept. 24, 2025, at Tiger Stadium.

West led at the interval 19-14, but the Tigers scored three times in the second half, while the defense had a great effort. to take the win and go to 5-1 on the season.

"Things went well," said Edwardsville head coach Taylor Hay. "We struggled to get a rhythm late in the first half offensively, but in the second half, we turned it up a notch, and pulled away for the win. Defensively, we were very sound. They played on West's side of the ball, and took care of business."

More importantly, the Tigers bounced back very nicely from last week's loss to East St. Louis, and have played well in the face of adversity, especially with another key conference game coming up against Belleville East on the road on Thursday.

"I'm happy they are facing some adversity early on, in conference games as well," Hay said. "It shows these teams are developing and becoming more and more competitive. We know Thursday is a big game, and mentally, we have prepared the girls for that. They're ready to compete."

The Tigers and Lancers meet at Charlie Woodford Field in Belleville on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., then will compete in the Danville Jamboree on Saturday, going up against Mahomet-Seymour at 12:30 p.m., then play against Kankakee at 1:45 p.m. Edwardsville winds up the regular season on the road, playing at Mascoutah Oct. 1 at 7 p.m., and at East St. Louis Oct. 2 at 6 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

