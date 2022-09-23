ROXANA - The Shells’ football team improved to 3-2 on the season after delivering a lopsided win over conference opponent Salem. The score was 28-7 and kicked off the school’s Homecoming weekend emphatically.

It was junior running back Evan Wells who had the big night for Roxana as he had three touchdowns and a completed two-point conversion.

The Shells broke the tie when Wells rushed in a short TD eight minutes into the game. After sophomore kicker Joe Newton put it in between the uprights the score was 7-0.

While Roxana’s offense was firing on all cylinders, as was their defense. They shut down the Wildcats on their first two drives of the game.

After a punt from Salem, the Shells received the ball back on their own five-yard line. They marched down the field to get into scoring position and it was once again Wells carrying in another TD. This time they went for the two-point conversion which was caught by Wells. Roxana led 15-0 at that point.

Salem couldn’t come up with anything after having the ball at Roxana’s four-yard line. They went for it on fourth down but came up empty-handed, turning possession over on downs.

After a couple of interceptions from each team, the score remained the same heading into the break.

During halftime, Roxana’s Homecoming Court was announced followed by performances from the band and dance team.

Article continues after sponsor message

It didn’t take long in the second half for Roxana to score again. Salem tried an onside kick to begin the second half but failed. Roxana had the ball at the 50-yard line. They used that to their advantage.

On a following play senior running back, Nikolas Ward ran it in from 25 yards out. He put his head down and pushed through several defenders on his way there. The kick was once again good from Newton and the score became 22-0.

Salem was not going to be shut out, however. On their next drive quarterback, Samual Greene completed a three-yard pass to Jervace Mayes who was waiting in the endzone. Max Ambuehl made the kick to make it 22-7.

The Wildcats had plenty of time, five minutes left in the third quarter only down a couple of scores, but it was once again Roxana’s defense slamming the door shut.

After forcing another turnover on downs the Shells picked up the ball on Salem’s 30-yard line. They didn’t have very far to go, but they were able to capitalize. Wells scored his third and the final TD of the night when he had another short run in. They tried for another two-point conversion but came up short.

They still led 28-7 and that’s how it would finish up as the Shells remain undefeated at home.

This win comes off the back of a heartbreaking 28-27 loss against Columbia and brings Roxana to 1-1 in conference action.

They’ll be at home again next week for another conference game when they take on Freeburg. That game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 30th.

More like this: