EDWARDSVILLE - Sunday, Oct. 27, the Madison County Animal Care & Control, and SNIP Alliance will host a wellness clinic sponsored by Banfield Foundation at the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry at #2 Emma Kaus Lane, Alton (Off Highway 140 and Fosterburg Road).

"Individuals who qualify for SNIP's pet food assistance program can receive basic veterinary care (vaccinations, heartworm testing and treatment, flea prevention, ear cleaning, and nail trimming) at no cost to them thanks to a grant from Banfield Foundation," Amanda Kernan, development manager at Metro East Humane Society in Edwardsville, said. "We anticipate serving over 70 animals through this clinic."