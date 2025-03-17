ALTON - On Friday, April 11, 2025, the Wellness Center at Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton, will host the Raise a Glove health fair focused on Parkinson’s disease awareness and support.

From 3 to 5:30 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to visit information tables staffed by healthcare professionals, explore resources for caregivers and individuals managing Parkinson's, connect with local support networks, and learn more about SSP’s Rock Steady Boxing program.

During the event, we will also recognize participants of the Rock Steady Boxing program for their hard work and dedication to fighting back against Parkinson's disease. SSP Wellness Center is the Alton Affiliate of Rock Steady Boxing, which is an international 501(c) program dedicated to helping those with Parkinson's. With the guidance of trained and certified coaches, members of the program participate in non-contact boxing drills, strength training, coordination and balance exercises, and motor skill activities while gaining a sense of community and support among other members.

The Raise a Glove health fair is free and open to the public; however, an RSVP is required by March 28, 2025. To RSVP, please contact Steph Schobernd at 618-465-3298 ext. 120 or email sschobernd@seniorservicesplus.org.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.

