ALTON - SSP Wellness Center is excited to introduce our new Personalized Workout Plans! This service is perfect for those looking for affordable alternatives to personal training or for individuals who enjoy working out independently.

Our Personalized Workout Plans offer a flexible and cost-effective way to stay on track with your fitness goals. Each plan is customized to suit your personal needs, ensuring you get the most out of your workouts.

Service Details:

To participate, you must complete an initial consultation with a personal trainer. During this session, the trainer will perform your assessments and begin programming your personalized workouts.

Following the consultation, you will have a 30-minute session with a trainer to review your workout plan and ensure you feel confident performing the exercises.

Plan Options:

Choose from one of our four-week programs with tailored workouts designed to meet your specific goals (price includes the $30 assessment):

1 Workout Per Week: $100

$100 2 Workouts Per Week: $110

$110 3 Workouts Per Week: $120

$120 4 Workouts Per Week: $130

What You’ll Get:

Customized workout routines Guidance on frequency, intensity, and progression Tips on form and safety

With this new service, we’re proud to offer more ways for our members to stay fit, healthy, and motivated. Whether you're looking for structure in your solo workouts or an extra boost to complement your current routine, our Personalized Workout Plans are here to help!

For more information or to book your personalized plan, please visit SSP Wellness Center or call us at 618-465-3298 ext. 109.

About SENIOR SERVICES PLUS

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.