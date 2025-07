ST. LOUIS – The Point (105.7 FM) Radio announced The Rizzuto Show has dismissed well-known St. Louis personality Tony Patrico.

The announcement was made on a Twitter page for the show, powered by 105.7 The Point.

The Twitter message said: “Tony Patrico is no longer with Hubbard Radio or a member of the Rizzuto Show. The show returns as scheduled tomorrow at 6 a.m.”