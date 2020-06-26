ST. LOUIS - At 10:50 p.m. on June 25, 2020, the St. Louis County Police Department received notification that a victim of a shooting, a 32-year-old male, had arrived at a local hospital suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival.

Lawrence Franks, Jr., better known by his stage name Huey, was one of two people shot in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King in Kinloch just before 11 p.m. He was later pronounced dead. The 32-year-old rapper was best known for his 2006 debut single “Pop, Lock & Drop It.

The St. Louis County Police Department received a second notification that another victim of a shooting, an adult male, had arrived at the Ferguson Police Department, located at 222 South Florissant Road. That victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation would reveal the shootings were related and occurred in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Kinloch, Missouri. St. Louis County Police officers from the Central County Precinct responded and secured the scene, which was located in/around the front yard of a single-family residence in that block.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

