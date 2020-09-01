ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner has filed charges in the death of Officer Tamarris Bohannon against Thomas Kinworth, 43, of Satellite Beach, Fla. He was charged today with First-Degree Murder, Assault Of A Police Officer, Burglary, Armed Criminal Action, Resisting Arrest and Unlawful Use Of A Firearm.

The shooting occurred Saturday night in the 3700 block of Hartford Sreet near Tower Grove Park. Another officer was shot in the leg, but has since been released from the hospital.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kinworth was sought in Florida on kidnapping and attempted sexual battery.

Authorities said Kinworth was a well-known criminal in the St. Louis area in the 1990s.

More like this:

Critical Incident Briefing Video For St. Louis County Officer-Involved Shooting Is Released
Jul 24, 2025
Critical Incident Brief Released From May Officer-Involved Shooting In St. Louis County
Jun 21, 2025
Glen Carbon Public Works Truck Stolen from Village Drive, Police Track Down Vehicle
Jul 16, 2025
Panera To Close Brentwood, Mo., Dough Facility, Affecting 72 Jobs
Jul 11, 2025
Officer Molly Muennich Returns Home After Hospital Stay
Jun 12, 2025

 