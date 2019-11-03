BLOOMINGTON - Brennan Weller scored the goal of his life on Friday, putting in the reboind of a Cooper Nolan shot right at the final siren to give Edwardsville a dramatic 3-2 win over Moline in the IHSA Class 3A Normal Community West sectional final Friday afternoon at Bloomington High School.

Weller's goal climaxed an incredible match that saw the Tigers rally from 2-1 down to win their first sectional in six years and advance Edwardsville to the super-sectional match on Tuesday.

Adam Sneed put Edwardsville into the lead after 18 minutes on 1-0, and it stayed that way into halftime, despite some good chances for the Tigers.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Maroons drew level in the second half on a strike from Blake Mastian, and Isaac Ruiz scored later on to give Moline the lead at 2-1.

The Tiger weren't yet finished, and drew level on a goal from Nolan in the 67th minute, which set up the finish, with the Tigers having the better of the play down the stretch.

Weller's strike set of pandemonium among the Tiger players and supporters, as the entire bench came off to mob Weller after his goal that put Edwardsville through.

The Tigers are now 20-4-1 and move on to Tuesday's super-sectional match at Bradley-Boubonnais High in south suburban Chicagoland, where the Tigers play the winner of Saturday morning's match between New Lenox Lincoln-Way East and Chicago Marist. The super-sectional match kicks off at 6:30 p.m., with the winner going to the state finals next week at Hoffman Estates High School in northwest suburban Chicago.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: