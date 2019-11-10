HOFFMAN ESTATES - Brennan Weller's first-half brace (two goals) helped spell the difference as Edwardsville jumped to a 3-0 first-half lead, and held off Chicago St. Patrick 3-2 in the third- and fourth-place match in the IHSA Class 3A boys soccer finals Saturday evening at Hoffman Estates High School in northwest suburban Chicago.

The Tigers, coming off a touch 2-1 loss to West Chicago after extra time in Friday's first semifinal match, played very well and responded tremendously in Saturday's match.

"We talked about that scenario many times," said Edwardsville head coach Mark Heiderscheid. "The kids responded tremendously, and showed grit in getting the victory for third place."

As goalie Tyler Frolik was the Tigers' man of the match on Friday, backup goalie Gabe Noll was on Saturday, playing very well in goal in making eight saves, including one on a Shamrock penalty kick.

"Tyler Frolik was the man of the match yesterday, and today, Gabe Noll was so critical to our success," Heiderschied said. "That save was brilliant, and I could not have been more proud of him. It was a tremendous momentum boost."

The win climaxed a very successful season for the Tigers, with senior striker Cooper Nolan scoring 21 goals on the season, with the team scoring at the 80-goal plateau, and solid defense and goaltending the entire campaign.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Each team is different," Heiderscheid said. "It sounds like a cliche as a coach, but every team has its strong points. This team certainly had the connective nature of the 2010 team. The goal count is nearing 80, and this might be the most firepower since 2000. The defending was pretty lockdown at moments as well. I can say after taking the eventual state champion West Chicago team to overtime, we certainly have a lot to be proud of with this group."

The Tigers struck first in the 16th minute, when Kadin Lieberman scored from the penalty spot to give Edwardsville a 1-0 lead. Weller doubled the lead in the 32nd minute when he took a good pass from Jakob Doyle and beat St. Patrick goalie Jorge Cebrero to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Late in the first half, Weller scored again, unassisted in the 39th minute to enable Edwardsville to go up 3-0 at the interval. Weller ended the season with 18 goals, second most behind Nolan.

The Shamrocks pulled a goal back in the 69th minute, when Joshua Torres scored to make it 3-1 for Edwardsville, then in the 72nd minute, Torres found Aaron Moreno with a pass, and Moreno scored to make it 3-2. The Tiger defense then denied St. Patrick the rest of the way, taking the match by the 3-2 final to claim third place.

The Tigers end the season 22-5-1, and there's much to look forward to in the 2020 season.

"Certainly, we have a number of returning players who either started this year or were critical subs," Heiderschied said. "I think there is so much to be excited about as we look forward. The volume of great sophomores and juniors from our JV team gives us reason to think that we can continue the tradition of success at Edwardsville. The soccer program continues to be at a high level each season."

West Chicago won the state championship on Saturday night, defeating Berwyn-Cicero Morton 2-0 in the final.

More like this: