EAST ST. LOUIS - Brennan Weller's four-game streak of scoring 20 or more points ended as the junior forward scored 15, and both Jack Nafziger and Nic Hemken scored 12 points each as East St. Louis ended Edwardsville's seven-game winning streak with a 52-45 win in a Southwestern Conference game Friday night at the East St. Louis gym.

The Flyers had 12-1 run to go ahead by nine in the fourth, but the Tigers came back to come to within a single point, but had a three-point shot go awry as East Side held on for the win.

"It was a close game," said Edwardsville head coach Dustin Battas. "We were down by three late, and had a chance to win. We had a play set up to try to get one our guys a three-point shot, but we didn't get a good look."

Once again, the Flyers proved to be a tough task, being very difficult to guard, but the Tigers did well against East Side.

"I thought East St. Louis was very hard to play against," Battas said. "They had five different guys hit three-point shots, and they're fast and big."

The Edwardsville defense performed well under the circumstances, not having an opportunity to practice for the Flyers.

"It was OK," Battas said. "We probably gave up a few more baskets than we wanted to, but our guys did good, considering that we only had a walk-through to prepare. Our guys fought hard tonight, and really are disappointed that they lost, but not discouraged on where we are as a team."

The Flyers took an early lead at 17-7 off of a 10-0 run, but the Tigers answered with an 11-0 run of their own to take an 18-17 lead later on. In the second half, an East Side 12-1 run gave the Flyers a 43-34 lead with 5:35 left in regulation. Again, the Tigers rallied, and had cut it to within 46-45 on a Hemken lay-in with 1:51 left. But a Macaleab Rich basket with 1:18 to go gave the Flyers a 48-45 lead, and East Side clinched the game by hitting their final six free throws to make the final 52-45.

Rich led the way for the Flyers with 19 points, while Lashawn Johnson chipped in 12 points and both Armond Williams and Jonah Prunty had six points each.

East Side is now 16-8, while Edwardsville is 17-8. The Tigers go outside the conference next week with a game at St. Louis McKinley on Tuesday, and a home tilt against Mascoutah on Friday. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m., and Battas is looking forward to the upcoming week.

"McKinley is 17-2, and we know we'll have to play well on Tuesday," Battas said. "And Mascoutah is in first place in the Mississippi Valley Conference, so it'll be a real good test."

