ST. LOUIS - Brennan Weller continued his hot shooting by scoring 21 points, his third straight game with 20 or more points, while Jack Nafziger scored 11 points and Ethan Young contributed seven and Nic Hemken six as Edwardsville won its sixth consecutive game with a 53-35 decision over Gateway STEM Monday evening at the St. Louis magnet school.

The Tigers used very good team defense and were able to play well against the Jaguars' matchup zone to get the win.

We played good team defense, and played well against their matchup zone," Edwardsville head coach Dustin Battas said.

And once again, the Edwardsville defense was able to stop a team's most important player, as the Tigers held Kionte Cole, who averages approximately 24 points-per-game, to 12 on the night, with Jalil Roundtree, Caleb Valentine and Young combining to guard Cole most of the night. And Young's seven points were also a big help to the Tigers.

"Ethan had seven points, which was good for him," Battas said. "Ethan is always looking to pass, but we think he can score some, too."

And Weller is also continuing to score as well, which has been a big factor in the Tigers' current winning streak.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Brennan is shooting the ball well," Battas said, "and our guys are doing a good job seeing him when he's open."

And the defense continues to shine, consistently holding the opposition under 40 points.

"That's our goal, and we had a great third quarter, when we held them to four points," Battas said.

The Tigers led all the way through, with leads at the end of each quarter of 15-10, 27-20 and 40-24 in going on to the win.

Edwardsville is now 16-7 on the season, and faces a pair of big Southwestern Conference games this week, hosting Alton in a rescheduled game from Jan. 17 on Wednesday, then traveling to East St. Louis on Friday.

"It's a tough week ahead of us," Battas said. "We hope to play our best game of the year on Wednesday, and East Side will be another big challenge for us."

More like this: