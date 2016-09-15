ALTON – The Red, White and Blue is flying high Thursday morning as painters appear to have the bulk of the American flag finished on the Ardent Mills Welcome To Alton outside mural.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said Thursday the entire display "looks really neat" and fits the theme of downtown in that corner.

“As I said, the whole area has come to together with the flood memorial, the other planning and businesses filling up and revitalized,” Walker said. “The new mural looks awesome. Anytime you can put the Red, White and Blue up there it is absolutely a great thing.”

Walker described the new mural as “fresh and refurbished.”

“The Welcome To Alton sign on Ardent Mills is a landmark in the City of Alton and we are glad to see it restored,” he said.

