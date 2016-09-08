ALTON - A new Welcome To Alton greeting is being painted on the Ardent Mills outside tower.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said he is excited about the work being done there and said it will look amazing when it is done. Walker sign the sign is a huge landmark for Alton.

To date the sign is partially completed, but should be done soon, depending on the weather.

“It was time to paint a new welcome sign,” Walker said. “It is definitely an eye opener when you come into Alton. It is the first and biggest thing you see besides the Argosy boat.”

Walker said he doesn’t think the Downtown Alton area has ever looked better with the business development that has occurred. He said the new welcome sign will only enhance things for everyone in the downtown area.

