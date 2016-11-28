EDWARDSVILLE - Santa Claus arrived in style Saturday on a fire engine to begin meeting with kids at the traditional Santa House at Edwardsville City Park.

There was a line of people to meet and greet with Santa, including some very excited children on Saturday. This year, Santa and his elves will be in Edwardsville from Nov. 26 to Dec. 21.

Santa will greet visitors from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The visits are free of charge and the Edwardsville Park and Recreation Department said this is one of their most delightful things they do each year for children and families. The Parks and Recreation Department encouraged residents to bring their children out and visit Santa with plenty of times and dates available.

For more information, e-mail parks@cityofedwardsville.com or call (618) 692-7538.

