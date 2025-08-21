GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College welcomed more than 350 new and returning students to the Godfrey Campus for Trailblazer Welcome Day, Wednesday, Aug. 20.

The event included a welcome from President Ken Trzaska in the afternoon, followed by a Campus Scavenger Hunt that sent students to more than two dozen locations across campus, collecting stamps for a chance to win prizes. At each location, they had the opportunity to learn about services available to students.

“The goal was to get students more familiar with campus and create some visibility for a wide variety of student services we offer,” said Director of Student Services Crystal Robinson. “Students in attendance were able to interact with faculty and staff and were able to build a rapport that will make them successful and feel like a part of the community.”

Students also had the opportunity to pay for classes, register for parking hang tags and get books and supplies from the bookstore. The Student Welcome Center remained open until 6 p.m. for any students needing to take care of enrollment, advising or financial aid.

Robinson said the event was a success and will most likely become an annual one.

“We think it will continue to grow as more team members on campus and more students continue to participate,” she said.

Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 25, but there’s still time to enroll. To do so, please contact Enrollment Services, located in the Student Welcome Center in Reid Hall, Room 1200, or contact them at enroll@lc.edu or (618) 468-2222.

