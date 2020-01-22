CHICAGO – The following can be attributed to State Rep. Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch, chair of the House Executive Committee:

“As any mistakes affecting voter registration are very serious, I am calling representatives from the Secretary of State’s office to come before the House Executive Committee next week in order to provide legislators with answers on how this occurred and clarify what steps are being taken to ensure it will never happen again. The Secretary’s office has pledged full and transparent cooperation with lawmakers on this issue.

“While we’ve seen Republican-led efforts in states like Wisconsin and Georgia that would suppress voter turnout—particularly among minority voters—in Illinois, Republicans and Democrats have worked together to ensure that all who are legally eligible can exercise their right to vote. Now we will work together again to ensure the automatic voter registration system is properly implemented.”

