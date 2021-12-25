ST. LOUIS - Mammoth Presents and Steve Litman Presents “Weird Al” Yankovic The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour live at the Chesterfield Amphitheater on Sunday, August 28 at 7:45 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are $89.50 and $59.50 for reserved and $35 for lawn. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.chesterfieldamphitheater.com or one hour before showtime at the Chesterfield Amphitheater box office.

Opening the show each night will be returning fan favorite and Al’s long-time friend (and UHF cast member), the legendary comedian Emo Philips.

The tour will launch on April 23, 2022, and run through North America for six months and a staggering 133 shows, culminating in New York City on Oct. 29 with Weird Al’s first-ever concert appearance at Carnegie Hall. The tour marks Weird Al’s long-anticipated return to the concert stage after his hugely successful Strings Attached Tour in 2019 where he performed each night alongside a full symphony orchestra at world-renowned venues such as New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Washington D.C.’s Wolf Trap.

Once again drawing from his back catalog of 14 studio albums, Weird Al promises to deliver a different setlist every night, with no two shows the same. As before, rather than focusing on the hits from his career, the show will feature Yankovic’s non-parody material – the somewhat more obscure pastiches and original songs that have largely escaped the pop culture radar but are adored by his long-time fans. And like the last Vanity Tour, he will be playing smaller, more intimate venues, leaving behind the high-octane theatrics that he’s known for and going bare-bones – no costumes, no props, no video screens…just Al and his band of almost four decades hanging out on stage, playing music. Reflecting on his decision to bring back the stripped-down concerts, Al said, “I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage…so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!”

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. A five-time Grammy winner, his 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200. He is one of only five artists to have had Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades, the other four being Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2, and Kenny G. On August 27, 2018, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce awarded Weird Al with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. All dates for The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour are listed at weirdal.com.

Per artist request, all fans must provide either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show in order to enter the venue. This can be a physical paper copy or a snapshot on your mobile device, along with a matching photo ID. Proof of vaccination must show that you are fully vaccinated (14 days past the final dose of vaccine) OR Proof of negative COVID test must be taken within 72 hours of the show; must be professionally administered (physician, clinic, pharmacy, etc.). At-home or self-administered test results will not be accepted. VIP Ticket Info: https://www.cidentertainment.com/events/weird-al-tour/

Located at 631 Veterans Place Drive in the heart of Chesterfield, the Chesterfield Amphitheater is a beautiful outdoor venue that is truly unique to the region and the perfect place to experience a live performance. A gorgeous setting underneath the stars, amazing acoustics, with both reserved and lawn seating available. For more information, visitwww.chesterfieldamphitheater.com, www.stevelitmanpresents.com or www.mammothlive.com.

