ALTON - This is a weekly update on Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers. This was released by Illinois American Water on July 25, 2022.

Piasa Valley Area: 9th Street is still closed Alton Street east to George Street.

10th Street between Alton Street and George Street is back open.

The sewer installation work on State Street and Grand Avenue is completed. All roads are now open in this area.

Road Closures

US Route 67 (Piasa Street) will be closed from 20th Street/College Avenue south to 3rd Street. Posted detour routes were in place starting on July 5th. This closure will last roughly one month to allow for sanitary sewer and water main installation work to be completed. This means by an estimated Aug. 5, 2022, this work should be complete, but it is weather dependent.

The intersection at 10th Street and US Route 67 (Piasa Street) will remain open to facilitate traffic flow in and around Tony’s Restaurant. Road Closures Only MCT buses will be allowed to access the bus station via 6th Street from Alby Street. ALL OTHER TRAFFIC IS PROHIBITED IN THIS AREA.

Access to the Lovejoy Banquet Center parking lot will also be maintained, with access to their parking lot available via 6th Street from the east or west, then south on Piasa to the north parking lot entrance.

Frew’s is accessible from 3rd Street from the east.

Road Closures Background: Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. Work includes over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley and Piasa Valley areas of Alton.

When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

Illinois American Water said these closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers.

Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

