FRIDAY-SUNDAY, JANUARY 31-FEBRUARY 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

CARROLLTON 65, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 49: Ava Uhles led Carrollton with 20 points, and both Kinser and Libby Mueth each had 15 as the Hawks defeated Northwestern.

Carrollton held a 17-8 lead after one quarter, but the Tigers cut the advantage to 26-24 at halftime. The Hawks built the lead back to 43-35 after the third quarter in going on to the win.

Alex Pohlman led Northwestern with 20 points, Jessa Vetter came up with 15 points, and Kaitlyn Foiles had 14 points.

The Hawks improve to 17-5, while the Tigers are now 15-10.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 45, BRUSSELS 14: Alyssa Kress led Brussels with seven points, Tessa Clark had four points, Emma Clark two and Emma Vogel one in the Raiders' loss to Gibault at home.

The Hawks led all the way through, with quarter scores of 13-4, 23-6 and 37-12.

Ashlyn Wightman led Gibault with 16 points, Maddie Davis scored 15 points, and Sarah Ann Steibel came up with four points.

The Hawks are now 15-12, while Brussels drops to 3-16.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 40, EAGLE RIDGE CHRISTIAN 38: Rachel Gaworski led MVCS with 19 points, Ashtyn Wright had 12 points and Payton Olney nine as the Warriors pulled out a dramatic win at Eagle Ridge Christian in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

MVCS led after the first quarter 8-6, and extended it to 20-14 at halftime, then made the score 33-23 after three quarters, then held off an Eagle Ridge rally, being outscored in the final quarter 15-7, but held on to get the win.

Rachel Margrabe led Eagle Ridge with 24 points.

The Warriors up their mark to 13-6, and will play in the MAC conference tournament this coming week.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 61, BUNKER HILL 45: Brady Salzman led Southwestern with 16 points, both Addis Moore and Keegan Rowell had 15 points and Jon Watson came up with 10 as the Piasa Birds defeated Bunker Hill at Hlafka Hall Saturday night.

Southwestern jumped out to a 21-11 lead after the first quarter, then held a 29-22 edge at halftime, and increased it to 46-32 after three quarters in going on the win.

Coy Sellars led the Minutemen with 11 points, with Grant Burch having eight points and both Cole Kiffmeyer and Quinton Perdun came up with six points each.

The Birds are now 7-14, while Bunker Hill goes to 2-11.

COLLINSVILLE 54, NORMAL COMMUNITY 35: Ray'Sean Taylor led Collinsville with 24 points, Keydrian Jones chipped in 14 points and Cawhan Smith came up with eight points as the Kahoks bounced back from their first loss of the season with a big win over visiting Normal Community at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Collinsville led all the way over the Ironmen, with scores of 12-8, 20-12 and 34-22 after each of the quarters.

The Kahoks upped their record to 23-1 on the season.

TRINITY CATHOLIC 66, EAST ST. LOUIS 64: In the final game of the inaugural Alton Shootout, Jashawn Anderson led East Side with 17 points, while Lashawn Johnson scored 12 points and both Jabril Olivaria and Macaleab Rich had 10 points each as the Flyers were nipped by Trinity Catholic of north St. Louis County.

The Titans jumped to an 18-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, but East Side rallied to take a 33-32 lead at halftime, only to see Trinity take back the edge at 47-46 after three quarters, with the Titans outscoring the Flyers 19-18 in the final quarter to take the win.

Ryan Kalkbrenner led Trinity with 22 points, while Rashad Weekly scored 17 points and Terrell Rush had nine points.

The Titans are now 14-4, while East Side drops to 15-8.

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 39, STAUNTON 38: Ethan Booth again led Staunton with 19 points, Devin Ray scored eight points and Brent Kinder five as the Bulldogs lost on the road at Lincolnwood.

It was a close game all the way, as the Lancers led after one quarter 9-8, and at halftime 16-15, slightly extending the advantage to 28-26 after three quarters, holding on to win.

Staunton is now 12-10 on the season.

HARDIN CALHOUN 58, CONCORD TRIOPIA 49: In the final of the Beardstown tournament, Ben Eberlin and Brody Caselton both led Calhoun with 15 points, and Corey Nelson added 10 as the Warriors defeated Triopia to win the championship.

The Trojans led after one quarter 16-10, but Calhoun rallied to take a 24-23 halftime lead, and then ran away in the third quarter to lead 41-28. Triopia's fourth quarter rally, where the Trojans outscored the Warriors 21-15, wasn't enough as Calhoun took the title.

The Warriors are now 18-4 on the season.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

46TH ANNUAL CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

NOKOMIS 34, GRANITE CITY 32: Azaria Moore led Granite with 13 points, Kaylyn Wylie came up with 10 points and Erica Hurst had four points as the Warriors lost to Nokomis in the first game of the tournament's final day.

The two teams ended the first quarter level at 6-6, but the Redskins took a 13-12 lead at halftime, only to see Granite City take a 23-21 lead after three quarters. Nokomis outscored the Warriors 13-9 in the final quarter to pull out the win.

Addison Dangbar led the Redskins with 12 points, Audrey Sabol had 11 points, and Mia Fesser added six.

Nokomis is now 10-16, while Granite City goes to 4-16.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 49, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 48 (OT): Adrenna Snipes' three with 1.5 seconds left in the overtime period, a part of her 19 point performance, won the third place game for Marquette over McGivney.

Kiley Kirchner added 12 points for the Explorers, while Emma Nicholson scored nine in the game.

The Griffins led after the first quarter 15-6, but Marquette narrowed the lead 24-16 at halftime, and to 32-30 after three quarters, tying the game at 44-44 after regulation. Macy Hoppes hit a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to give McGivney the lead before Snipes' three won the game for the Explorers.

Madison Webb led the Griffins with 21 points, Anna McKee came up with nine points and Hoppes scored five.

Marquette is now 22-6 on the year, while McGivney falls to 21-6.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 55. JERSEY 46: In the final, Clare Breden led Jersey with 15 points, Abby Manns chipped in with 10 points and Bella Metzler had nine as the Panthers lost in a rematch of last year's final to Routt, giving the Rockets their first-ever title at Carrollton.

Routt led all the way through, with scores of 18-13. 30-24 and 40-33 at the end of the three quarters.

Bella McCartney, the Rockets' all-state candidate, led with 15 points, while Kirsten Huffman added 12 points and both Lacey Schierl and Addie Dobson came up with 11 points each for Routt.

The Rockets are now 24-2, while the Panthers go to 19-6.

In the only other game of the day, Gateway Legacy Christian of Granite City defeated Nokomis 55-24.

REGULAR SEASON

CIVIC MEMORIAL 62, QUINCY NOTRE DAME 53: Anna Hall had a big game for CM, scoring 26 points, with Kourtland Tyus coming up with 14 points and Tori Standefer seven as the Eagles defeated QND at home.

CM jumped out on top 14-13 after the first quarter, then extended the lead to 34-24 at halftime, and to 51-37 after three quarters.

The Eagles go to 23-4, while the Raiders are now 19-3.

HIGHLAND 67, COLLINSVILLE 48: At Vergil Fletcher Gym, Caite Knutson led Collinsville with 19 points, with both Astacia Bush and Faith Liljegren scoring nine points apiece as the Kahoks lost to Highland.

The Bulldogs led all the way through, with quarter scores of 23-18, 47-24 and 55-44.

Megan Kronk led Highland with 19 points, Kirsten Taylor had 18, Taylor Kesner 11 points and Ellie Brown 10.

The Bulldogs are now 21-6, while Collinsville drops to 12-12.

BOYS BOWLING

COLLINSVILLE FINISHES SIXTH IN IHSA STATE MEET: Collinsville's boys bowling team used a six game series of 2,615 from Nathan Hay and a 2,518 series from Ethan Gardner to finish sixth in the IHSA state tournament held over the weekend at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

St. Charles East won the team championship with a score of 12,838, with Vernon Hills coming in second at 12,677, third place going to Minooka with a score of 12,663, Chicago St. Patrick was fourth at 12,574. Oak Lawn Richards was fifth with a score of 12.491, and the Kahoks were sixth with 12.477.

Machesney Park Harlem came in seventh at 12,401, eighth place went to Rockton Hononegah at 12,398, Joliet West was ninth with a score of 12,270, Lockport was 10th at 12,207, Mascoutah 11th with a score of 12.055 and Herrin was 12th with a score of 12,035.

Hay finished 12th in the individual standings, as Harlem's Ethan Pash won the individual title with a score of 2.811, with Alex Nolan of New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central and Efrain Soto of Minooka tying for second with identical scores of 2.772. Danny LaBonte of Richards was fourth with a score of 2,753 and St. Charles East's Tyler Johnson and St. Patrick's Jacob Perry tied for fifth with scores of 2,677 each.

Hunter Juengel had a four-game series of 2,090 for the Kahoks, Cole Budde rolled four games of 1,620, Brandon Campbell had a five-game series of 1,608, Bryson Campbell rolled three games with a score of 1,403 and Mason Foley had a three-game series of 593.

WRESTLING

ODOM TIES NOAH SURTIN'S ALL-TIME INDIVIDUAL WIN RECORD AT EDWARDSVILLE DUALS: Edwardsville 160 pound wrestler Luke Odom, who will wrestle at the University of Illinois next season, won all three of his matches Saturday at the Edwardsville Duals at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center to tie Noah Surtin, now wrestling for the University of Missouri, for first place on the all-time victory list at the school.

Odom won by fall over Bryce Lingle of Anna-Jonesboro to tie the record of 183 career wins. as the Tigers won all three of their meets, defeating Normal Community West 60-6, Chicago St. Rita 76-0 and A-J 72-6 to raise their dual meet record to 26-2. Odom's record for the season now stands at 42-1.

Odom was among 12 Edwardsville wrestlers who won all three of their matches on the day. The other triple winners were Jack Summers at 106 pounds, Zeke Rhodes at 113, Connor Surtin at 126, Dylan Gvillo at 132, Austin Bauer at 138, Grant Schmid at 145, Will Zupanci at 152, A.J. Scheffel at 170, Simon Weakley at 195, Blake Moss as 220 and Lloyd Reynolds at 285.

Drew Gvillo went 2-0 at 182, while Caleb Harrold won the other match of the day in the division. In all, Tiger wrestlers won all but two of their bouts on the day, with the two losses coming by forfeit.

Earlier in the week, Edwardsville defeated East St. Louis 55-15 in a triangular meet at Chatham Glenwood and Belleville East on the team's Senior Night on Friday 63-12 to clinch their ninth consecutive Southwestern Conference championship.

HOCKEY

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

MSCHA PLAYOFFS

ST. LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP --- GROUP STAGE

BLUE CONFERENCE

CHAMINADE COLLEGE PREP 7, EDWARDSVILLE 4: Anthony Ruklic had a hat trick for Edwardsville, but it wasn't enough as the Tigers lost their second straight group stage game Friday night to Chaminade in the Blues Challenge Cup, and now face a must-win situation Monday in the hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

The game, played at the Maryville University Hockey Center in west St. Louis County, saw the Tigers fall behind twice, but Ruklic scored twice to tie the game, at 1:03 and 11:26 of the second, but a two-goal outburst in eight seconds put the Red Devils up for good.

Cam Gillen scored on the power play at 14:06 to cut the lead to 4-3, and after an early third period power play goal by Chaminade, Ruklic scored shorthanded at 7:43 to cut the Red Devil lead to 5-4. A power play goal and an empty net goal later clinched the game for Chaminade.

The Red Devils outshot the Tigers 29-20.

Edwardsville plays the only other winless team in the conference, Rockwood Marquette, at 8:40 Monday night at the Maryville Hockey Center, and must win to have any chance to advance. The top four teams in the group will advance to next week's quarterfinal series.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

INAUGURAL ALTON SHOOTOUT

Metro-East Lutheran 49, Litchfield 27

Madison 60, Cahokia 53

Hazelwood East 61. Belleville East 56

Mt. Vernon 61, Ladue 52

Alton 67, Decatur Eisenhower 52

Chicago Bogan 77, Evansville, Ind., Bosse 56

Trinity Catholic 66, East St. Louis 64

REGULAR SEASON

St. Louis Confluence Academy 77, Granite City 59

Piasa Southwestern 61, Bunker Hill 45

Collinsville 54, Normal Communty 35

Raymond Lincolnwood 39, Staunton 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 45, Brussels 14

Mississippi Valley Christian 40, Eagle Ridge Christian 38

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

46TH ANNUAL CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

Nokomis 34, Granite City 32

Gateway Legacy Christian 55, Nokomis 24

Carrollton 61, Greenfield Northwestern 49

Marquette Catholic 49, Father McGivney Catholic 48 (OT)

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 55, Jersey 46

REGULAR SEASON

East Alton-Wood River 48, Trenton Wesclin 47

Civic Memorial 62, Quincy Notre Dame 53

Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 30

Greenville 45, Staunton 15

Herculaneum, Mo. 53, Alton 25

Highland 67, Collinsville 48

Hillsboro 52, Roxana 21

BOYS BOWLING

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT AT ST. CLAIR BOWL. FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

St. Charles East --- 12.838

Vernon Hills --- 12,677

Minooka --- 12,663

Chicago St. Patrick --- 12,574

Oak Lawn Richards --- 12,491

Collinsville --- 12.477

Machesney Park Harlem --- 12.401

Rockton Hononegah --- 12.398

Joliet West --- 12.270

Lockport --- 12.207

Mascoutah --- 12.055

Herrin --- 12,035

WRESTLING

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Edwardsville 55, East St. Louis 15

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Edwardsville 63, Belleville East 12

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

TIGER DUALS

Edwardsville 60, Normal Community West 6

Edwardsville 76, Chicago St. Rita 0

Edwardsville 72, Anna-Jonesboro 6

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS AT HIGHLAND

ROUND ROBIN DUAL MEET FORMAT

Jersey 41, Civic Memorial 40

Triad 54, Highland 21

Mascoutah 51, Highland 24

Triad 61, Jersey 3

Civic Memorial 42, Waterloo 36

Triad 51,Mascoutah 39

Jersey 40, Waterloo 34

Civic Memorial 51, Highland 30

Jersey 42, Mascoutah 39

Highland 45, Waterloo 36

Triad 48, Civic Memorial 36

Jersey 48, Highland 32

Triad 66, Waterloo 15

Mascoutah 39, Civic Memorial 31

TRIAD WINS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

HOCKEY

MID-STATES CLUB HOCKEY ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP --- GROUP STAGE

BLUE CONFERENCE

CBC 12, Rockwood Summit 2

Lafayette 4, Rockwood Marquette 3

Chaminade College Prep 7, Edwardsville 4

DOUG WICKENHEISER MEMORIAL CUP --- GROUP STAGE

GROUP A

Fox 6, Wentzville Timberland 1

Oakville 5, John Burroughs 2

GROUP C

St. Charles Duchesne Catholic 1, Imperial Seckman 1

Mary Institute-Country Day 8. Francis Howell Central 2

GROUP D

Wentzville Holt 6, Clayton 4

FOUNDERS CUP --- QUARTERFINALS

BEST-OF-TWO SERIES

GAME ONE

Parkway South 3, Ft. Zumwalt South 3 (series tied 0-0-1)

Webster Groves 5, Cedar Hill Northwest 4 (Statesmen lead series 1-0)

Lutheran South 6, Francis Howell North 3 (Lancers lead series 1-0)

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP --- GROUP STAGE

RED CONFERENCE

St. John Vianney Catholic 1, St. Louis U. High 0

Priory Catholic 4, Francis Howell 3

Kirkwood 3, DeSmet Jesuit 1

DOUG WICKENHEISER MEMORIAL CUP --- GROUP STAGE

GROUP A

Fox 4, John Burroughs 2

Oakville 10, Wentzville Timberland 0

GROUP C

St. Charles Duchesne Catholic 5, Mary Institute-Country Day 1

Imperial Seckman 8, Francis Howell Central 0

GROUP D

Ft. Zumwalt East 8, Wentzville Hold 0

Westminster Christian 7, Clayton 2

FOUNDERS CUP --- QUARTERFINALS

BEST-OF-TWO SERIES

GAME ONE

Eureka 10, St. Mary's Catholic 2 (Wildcats lead series 1-0)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Edmonton Oilers 4, St. Louis Blues 2

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Winnipeg Jets 5, St. Louis Blues 2

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Saint Louis University 78, Saint Joseph's 73

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 79. Drake 72

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Murray State 77, SIU-Edwardsville 55

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

South Carolina 76, Missouri 54

SUNDAY'S RESULT

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Iowa 72, Illinois 65

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Murray State 74, SIU-Edwardsville 60

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 59, George Washington 45

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Wisconsin 73, Illinois 64

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 64, Bradley 50

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Arkansas 85, Missouri 81 (OT)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SUPER BOWL LIV AT HARD ROCK STADIUM, MIAMI GARDENS. FLA.

Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20

SUPER BOWL MVP: Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City)

(NOTE: First World Championship for Kansas City since 1969, club's first-ever NFL Championship, city of Kansas City's fourth-ever major sports championship)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: 2019 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SUPER BOWL LIV WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

