GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE TAKES SIXTH IN NEW TRIER: Rain shortened the Winnetka New Trier Invitational tournament Saturday, with Edwardsville defeating Des Plaines Maine West 5-1 and dropping a 5-1 decision to Glenbrook North on Friday and falling to Barrington 3-2 in Saturday's only match.

Natalie Karibian took a 6-4, 4-6, 13-11 win over Morenika Godiraju at No. 1 singles against Barrington and Grace Desse/Morgan Colbert defeated Nidah Jha/Sara Amano 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.

Abby Cimarolli dropped her singles match while Mackenzie Cadigan/Maria Mezo and Annie McGinnis/Noni Updyke lost in doubles.

The Tigers host the Heather Bradshaw Invitational tournament Friday and Saturday at the EHS Tennis Center. The 37-team tournament has 16 teams each in the Champions Flight and Challengers Flight and five teams in the Futures Flight.





MEL WINS ONE AT SPRINGFIELD TOURNEY: Metro East Lutheran managed to salvage a win in the Springfield Lutheran tournament over the weekend, defeating Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 25-12, 20-25, 25-22 in their tournament finale Saturday.

Lydia Flaherty had nine kills, 10 assists and 15 points with four aces in the win; Courtney Fenelon had seven kills and four aces and Danielle Timmerman added four kills.

The Knights dropped decisions to LaSalle-Peru, Pawnee, Lutheran St. Charles (Mo.) and North Mac in the tournament. MEL travels to Glen Carbon for a Tuesday evening match at McGivney Catholic.

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST 6-11: Edwardsville opened its 2016 campaign Friday with a 25-6, 25-11 win at Springfield Southeast.

Rachel Pranger had 12 kills and nine points from serve for the Tigers, with Kate Martin adding five kills and two blocks; Rachel Verdun had 19 assists for EHS in the win. Megan Woll had nine digs on the night, with Nicki Meyer and Shelbey Say getting seven and six digs respectively.

Edwardsville hosts the Tiger Classic tournament next weekend.

BOYS SOCCER

EXPLORERS WIN ST. ANTHONY TITLE: Marquette Catholic brought home the title in the Effingham St. Anthony Tournament over the weekend, defeating Greenville 3-1 in their final match to claim the crown.

Christ Hartrich scored twice for the 4-0 Explorers, assisted by Noah Fahnestock and Zach Weinman; Weinman had the third goal for the Explorers in the match, with Hartrich assisting.

Earlier in the day, Marquette shut out Carlyle 5-0; Trent Dietliker scored twice for the Explorers, with Jiggy Veloff, Patrick Keenan and Hartrich goaling. Fahnestock had two assists and Weinman, Aaron Boulch and Brendan Nickloy also getting assists. Marquette opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Harrisburg Friday.

Next up for Marquette is Lebanon on the road Tuesday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, MASCOUTAH 1: Keante Hardimon scored in the 68th minute to give Civic Memorial a 2-1 win over Mascoutah Saturday night in the final of the Metro Cup tournament in Freeburg.

Mikey Stevenson assisted on the match-winner, with Kaleb Bassett giving the Eagles (4-0) a 1-0 lead in the third minute off a Stevenson assist. Christian Gonzalez scored in the 20th minute for the Indians to draw them level with CM. The Eagles had gotten to the final with a 3-2 win Friday over Freeburg.

FREEBURG 4, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Freeburg took third place in the Metro Cup tournament Saturday with a 4-0 win over Metro East Lutheran Saturday in Freeburg.

Shawn Morrison had a three-goal match for the Midgets, who sent the Knights to 2-2 on the year; the Midgets got all of their goals in the opening 40 minutes.

MEL hosts Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GRIFFINS SPLIT IN CARLINVILLE CLASSIC: McGivney Catholic defeated the host Carlinville Cavaliers 3-2 in their opening game of the Carlinville Kickoff Classic Saturday before getting a draw with Springfield Southeast later in the day.

BOYS GOLF

TYRELL WINS ST. VIATOR INDIVIDUAL TITLE: Edwardsville's Ben Tyrell fired a 5-under 64 to win the individual championship at the St. Viator Invitational tournament at Old Orchard Country Club in Mount Prospect Saturday, a par-69 layout.

Tyrell's 64 helped the Tigers to a team 308, good for sixth place among the 13 teams entered. The host Lions, based in Arlington Heights, fired a team 300 to win the tournament, with St. Charles East edging Normal Community for second on a tiebreaker; both teams shot 304. Wheaton-Warrenville South fired a 305 and LaGrange Lyons finished fifth at 307.

Tyrell bested Timmy Crawford of the Lions for medalist honors, Crawford firing an even-par 69.

Friday, the Tigers shot 309 to take second of 19 teams in the Champaign Central Invitational at the University of Illinois' Orange Course, a par-72, 6,638-yard course. Normal University won the tournament with a 305.

Spencer Patterson and Luke Babington each had 3-over 75s to lead EHS.

