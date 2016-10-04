FOOTBALL

PAWNEE 42, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 32: Pawnee took a 22-6 lead into the locker room at the half and went on to defeat East Alton-Wood River 42-32 in a Prairie State Conference game in Pawnee Saturday afternoon.

The loss dropped the Oilers to 3-3 overall, 2-2 in the PSC; the Indians went to 4-2 overall, 2-2 in the league. Coupled with Nokomis' 36-0 loss to South Fork Friday, it put the Oilers, Indians, Redskins and Mount Olive in a four-way tie for third behind the unbeaten Ponies and Marquette Catholic, who both stand at 4-0 in the PSC.

Brayden Young had 121 yards rushing for the Oilers and a touchdown on the ground to go with 130 yards receiving and a pair of scores. Kolton Behrent had 259 yards passing and four touchdowns for the Indians, who 117 yards rush from Austin Galloway and a touchdown; Galloway also had three catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

EAWR closes out its home schedule Friday night against South Fork and finishes up with trips to Nokomis Oct. 14 and Mount Olive Oct. 21.

REDBIRDS 32ND, WARRIORS 33 IN PEORIA GIRLS MEET: Alton and Granite City took part in the girls Class 2A-3A division of the Peoria Invitational cross-country meet at Peoria's Detweiler Park Saturday, the Redbirds finishing 32nd of 33 teams with 945 points and the Warriors 33rd with 1,020 points.

Downers Grove South took the team title with 63 points, with the individual title going to Prospect's Brooke Wilson in 16:52.30 for the three miles.

Emma Voumard was the fastest Redbird runner, covering the course in 20:59.70, good for 158th place; the fastest Warrior runner was Chessy Nikonowicz, who finished 175th in 21:52.20.

AREA TEAMS IN JACKSONVILLE INVITE: Several area teams took part in Saturday's Jacksonville Invitational at Jacksonville's Community Park. Runners from East Alton-Wood River, Carrollton, Roxana and Granite City were represented.

The main event was divided into seven flights, with an open division taking place following the main races.

The Oilers' best performances on the day came from Andrew Noack, who finished ninth in Flight 6 in 17:45.35 on the 3.1-mile course; Jake Roustio was 10th in Flight 2 in 16:57.51 and Chase Wallendorf was 10th in Flight 3 in 17:10.22.

Granite City's Eri Neri turned in a ninth-place finish in Flight 5, running the course in 17:34.40; Matt Klein was 15th in Flight 1 in 17:20.48. On the girls' side, Carrollton was represented by Olivia Richey (12th in Flight 2 in 20:22.24) and Lily Baumgartner (18th in Flight 1 in 21:02.88), with Carissa Gilreath of the Oilers finsihing seventh in Flight 6 in 21:40.60 and Kaylee Dailey 10th in Flight 7 in 23:40.32. Granite City's Jaden Myint was 56th in the open division in 27:41.46.

Roxana's runners took part in the open division, with Michaela Tarpley finishing fifth in 20:33.12 and Shalyn Edwards finishing 10th in 21:27.61. On the boys side, Roxana's Cree Stumpf was third in 16:28.71, Brandon Isom eighth in 16:57.00, James Henseler ninth in 17:00.72 and Dakota Stumpf 10th in 17:06.87.

BOYS GOLF

EXPLORERS WIN PSC BOYS TITLE, SOBOL WINS 17TH MEDAL: Nick Messinger fired a 1-over 73 to help Marquette Catholic win the Prairie State Conference boys golf title at the par-72, 6,960-yard Timber Lakes Golf Club in Staunton Friday. The Explorers shot a team 300 to win the title.

East Alton-Wood River's Drew Sobol took the day's medalist honors with an even-par 72, his 17th of 19 events played this season and 36th for his high school career.

Michael Holtz had a 2-over 74 for Marquette, while Kolton Bauer fired a 3-over 75 and McLain carded a 6-over 78.

The Explorers will be at Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Roxana Regional at Wood River's Belk Park, along with Civic Memorial, Greenville, Highland, Jersey, Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, Triad and East Alton-Wood River.

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 1, WATERLOO GIBAULT 0: Skylar Funk scored on a rebound goal to help Alton get past Waterloo Gibault 1-0 in a Saturday afternoon non-conference match at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

The win sent the Redbirds to 12-3-2 on the year.

Alton travels to Jersey for a Monday night non-conference match, then hosts Belleville West in a Thursday afternoon Southwestern Conference match.

EDWARDSVILLE 2, ST. MARY'S 0: Bayne Noll and Michael Piccihotti scored second-half goals to send Edwardsville past St. Mary's 2-0 in south St. Louis city Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers went to 12-0-5 on the season, while the Dragons dropped to 5-10.

Daniel Piccihotti recorded the clean sheet for the Tigers, who travel to CBC for a Wednesday afternoon match, then finish the regular season with a Southwestern Conference match at Belleville West Thursday evening

PANTHERS WIN OWN ROUND-ROBIN: Jersey defeated Freeburg 2-0 Saturday to finish with a 3-0 record in their own round-robin tournament Saturday.

The Panthers defeated Greenville 8-2 earlier in the day and McCluer North 7-0 on Friday; they went to 13-3-1 on the season with the wins.

Jake Ridenhour and Alan Wendell both goaled for the Panthers against the Stars; Ridenhour had four goals in the Jersey win over McCluer North and ended up with nine goals on the weekend. Ridenhour had four more goals against the Comets, with Luke Palcheff scoring twice and Wendell also scoring.

Jersey hosts Alton Monday night, then travel to Highland Tuesday and host Triad Thursday in a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference matches.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3, ROXANA 0: Jordan Schmidgall and Luke Sims had goals as East Alton-Wood River defeated backyard rival Roxana 3-0 in a non-conference match Saturday afternoon at Wood River Soccer Park.

Schmidgall scored twice and Sims once as the Oilers took their record to 10-7; the Shells dropped to 1-15.

The Oilers host Civic Memorial Monday afternoon; the Shells take on Vandalia in a South Central Conference match Monday.

GIRLS TENNIS

TIGERS SEE TOURNAMENT RAINED OUT: Rainy weather in Chicagoland Saturday forced the cancellation of the Lockport Invitational tennis tournament, which Edwardsville was scheduled to particpate in.

The Tigers defeated the host Porters 6-1 before the tournament was washed out. Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli won singles matches for EHS, while the doubles teams of Morgan Colbert/Grace Desse (who won twice, Mackenzie Cadigan/Maria Mezo and Karibian/Cimarolli take wins.

Edwardsville took on Downers Grove South in four doubles matches Saturday after the cancellation and took a 4-0 win, with Colbert/Desse, Cadigan/Mezo, Karibian/Cimarolli and Annie McGinnis/Noni Updyke winning.

The Tigers will be in this coming weekend's Southwestern Conference Championship at Belleville West; play begins at 1 p.m. Friday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday.

FIELD HOCKEY

KIRKWOOD 3, EDWARDSVILLE 2 (OT): A goal in the dying seconds of the second half and another goal in overtime gave Kirkwood a 3-2 win over Edwardsville at Tiger Stadium Saturday morning in the annual Stick Up for Hunger game, a fund-raiser for the Glen-Ed Food Pantry.

The loss put the Tigers at 9-6-1 for the season, while the Pioneers improved to 8-6-1.

The Tigers got second-half goals from Maren McSparin and Annie Mulford, but Kirkwood scored off a short corner with a second left from Megan Doyle and Taylor Sullivan deflected a shot into the goal in overtime to give the Pioneers the win

Next up for Edwardsville is a 4 p.m. Tuesday opening-round match of the Public School Tournament at Eureka, Mo.

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 2, DRAKE 1 (EXTRA TIME): A Lachlan McLean golden goal in the 94th minute gave SIU-Edwardsville a 2-1 Homecoming win over Drake at Korte Stadium/Bob Guelker Field Saturday night.

The win put the Cougars 3-4-2 overall on the year, 1-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference (the Ohio Valley Conference does not offer men's soccer). The Bulldogs fell to 3-7 overall, 0-2 in the Valley.

Greg Solawa had put SIUE ahead in the 27th minute, but Drake's Steve Enna tied the match in the 77th minute off a corner kick.

Kyle Dal Santo had six saves for SIUE. The Cougars take on Indiana-Purdue Indianapolis at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.

LEWIS AND CLARK 3, STATE FAIR CC 1: A Markell Sadler goal in the 76th minute that broke a 1-1 deadlock proved to be the match winner for Lewis and Clark's men's soccer team as the Trailblazers defeated State Fair Community College of Sedalia, Mo., 3-1 Sunday afternoon at home.

The Blazers went to 8-4 on the year,, while the Roadrunners fell to 3-7.

Adam Smith got the Blazers on the board with a goal at the half-hour and Gavyn Brand got the third goal for LCCC.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

LEWIS AND CLARK 6, STATE FAIR 0: Nina Breuer scored twice as Lewis and Clark defeated State Fair CC of Sedalia, Mo., 6-0, Sunday afternoon in Godfrey.

Jake Skaggs, Megan McDonald, Emily Cardwell and Marta Caballero also goaled for the Trailblazers in the win.

Both teams take on Illinois Central College of Peoria this week; the men's team faces ICC in Peoria at 4 p.m. Tuesday, while the women's team hosts ICC at noon Saturday.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 2, JACKSONVILLE STATE 1 (EXTRA TIME): A 106th-minute goal from freshman Ashley Lewman gave SIU-Edwardsville a 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference win over Jacksonville State in Jacksonville, Ala., Sunday afternoon.

The Cougars went to 5-5-2 overall, 3-1 in the OVC with the win.

Avery Anderson gave SIUE a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute off an assist from Lindsey Fencel, but the Gamecocks' Danielle Monroe drew JSU level in the 54th minute to send the match into extra time before Lewman's match-winner.

SIUE travels to Morehead State (Ky.), for a 6 pm. Thursday match.

