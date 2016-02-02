GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 63, CIVIC MEMORIAL 46: Grace and Emma Baalman each had 18 points as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Civic Memorial 63-48 to win the Lady Hawk Invitational Tournament in Carrollton Saturday night. Grace Baalman added 13 rebounds and Emma Baalman had 12 rebounds for the Warriors.

The Warriors (22-2) got out to a 31-22 lead at the half and ran out winners over the Eagles (16-9); Kassidy Klocke had 11 points for the Warriors.

Allie Troeckler led CM with 21 points with Journey Coffman scoring nine points for the Eagles.

Emma Baalman was voted tournament MVP, with Grace Baalman and Klocke joining her on the All-Tournament team; Katelyn Turbyfuill and Troeckler were also named to the team, joining Jersey's Makenzie Thurston, West Central's Sydney Rock and Annika Kaufmann, Lebanon's Kendra Bass, Granite City's Addaya Moore and Brussels' Baylee Kiel.

GRANITE CITY 61, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 49: Granite City bounced back from 31-19 down at the half as Addaya Moore had 29 points for the Warriors, who defeated Marquette Catholic 61-49 to claim the consolation title at the Lady Hawk Invitational.

Donyal Garrett added 17 points and Khadija Helms had 11 points in the first-ever girls' basketball meeting between the two schools; the Warriors went to 7-14 on the year while the Explorers fell to 10-14.

Brittany Pace led the Explorers with 14 points, with Andria Pace and Caitlyn Hanlon had 13 points each for Marquette.

NOKOMIS 65, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 20: A 12-point evening from Becca Renken couldn't keep East Alton-Wood River from dropping a 65-20 decision to Nokomis in a Prairie State Conference game at Memorial Gym Saturday evening.

The Redskins were led by Taylor Lohman's 19 points and Autumn Bollard's 16 points; Carly Campbell had five points for the Oilers, who fell to 1-22 overall on the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GALESBURG 84, ALTON 68: Galesburg got 28 points from Ethan Meeker as the Silver Streaks defeated Alton 84-68 in the BSN Sports Shootout at Galesburg Saturday evening. Redbird coach Eric Smith was an assistant for the Silver Streaks before coming to the Redbird program in 2012.

Jarret Olsen had 23 points for the Silver Streaks (24-1) with Eric Thompson adding 16; Marcus Latham and Paul Harris each had 17 points for the Redbirds (9-8).

CAHOKIA 69, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 40: Metro East Lutheran dropped a 69-40 decision to Cahokia in the Pickneyville Shootout Saturday, the Knights' nine-game winning streak coming to an end with the loss.

Teddy Fifer was not available for the game and the Knights (21-4) could only get 13 points from Kenrique Brown, 11 points from Noah Coddington and Braden Woolsey had just 10 for MEL; the Comanches held Jason Johnson to two points on the day.

The Comanches went to 11-12 on the year with the win.

NOKOMIS 44, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 33: Nokomis got out to a 21-13 lead at the long break and to a 36-21 lead at three-quarter time as the Redskins took a Prairie State Conference boys basketball win at Wood River's Memorial Gym Saturday night.

Zach Wells had eight points for the Oilers (5-18), with Hunter Hall and Blake Marks each getting six points.

BREESE MATER DEI 55, JERSEY 53 (2OT): Dranke Kanallakan had 23 points for Jersey as the Panthers fell to 16-5 on the year with a 55-53 double-overtime loss to Breese Mater Dei in the Pickneyville Shootout Saturday.

Zac Ridenhour had 11 points for the Panthers and Blake Wittman eight in the loss.

The teams were tied at 43 as they went into the first to two overtime periods.

WRESTLING

TRIAD WINS MVC CHAMPIONSHIP: Cole Witzig won five bouts at 182 for Triad as the Knights won their ninth straight Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling title at the MVC Super Duals in Troy Saturday.

Civic Memorial's Hudson Brown at 113, Brandon Carpenter at 182 and Jordan Stagner at 195 each went 4-1 on the day for the Eagles to win second-team All-MVC honors.

Jersey's Dylan Torrey won all five of his bouts at 138 to take the league championship, while Brandon Critchfield at 132 and Cody Vinyard at 220 each had 4-1 records on the day.

SHELLS' FOILES WINS TITLE AT LITCHFIELD: Jarod Foiles won the individual championship at 132 to help Roxana to a seventh-place finish at the Rich Lovellette Panther Tournament in Litchfield Saturday.

Alex Maguire at 138, Brett Nyswonger at 220 and Owen Robinson each had third-place finishes for the Shells, while Jordan Katzmarek at 106 and Blake Whyers at 120 each took sixth for Roxana. The Shells scored 108 points for their seventh-place finish; Lena-Winslow had 221.5 points to take the team title with eight of their wrestlers getting to weight-class finals, three of them winning.

Murphysboro was second, Vandalia third, Auburn fourth and the host Purple Panthers fifth on the day.

