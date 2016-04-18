BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 5, HILLSBORO, MO., 3: Collin Clayton had two hits and three RBIs and Jake Garella had three hits as Edwardsville downed Hillsboro, Mo., 5-3 Saturday evening in a game played followed the St. Louis Cardinals' loss to the Cincinnati Reds Saturday at Busch Stadium.

The Tigers (14-4) grabbed an early lead on the Hawks, but Hillsboro rallied to tie it in the fourth and then took a 3-2 lead in the fifth before the Tigers answered back; Clayton singled in a run to tie it up and Tyler Stamer reached on an error that allowed Garella to give EHS the lead, with Clayton scoring an insurance run later in the inning; Stamer had two hits and two RBIs for Edwardsville.

Garella got the win for the Tigers, throwing an inning, conceding an earned run on a hit but striking out two Hawks; Tyler Hosto got the start, with Andrew Frank, Austin Reusch and Jordan Yenne all seeing time on the mound.

The Tigers travel to Babe Champion Field in Granite City for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday Southwestern Conference game against the Warriors.

ALTON 23-20, McCLUER NORTH 0-1 (BOTH GAMES 5 INNINGS): Alton swept a Saturday doubleheader with McCluer North on the road, the Redbirds scoring 23-0 and 20-1, five-inning wins over the Stars in a non-conference twin bill.

Robbie Taul had three hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs for the Redbirds in the opener; Noah Rathgeb had two hits and three RBIs, Steven Nguyen and Aaron Bonnell each had two hits and two RBIs, Derrick Allen had three RBIs, Jacob Kanallakan drove in two runs and Mikey Hampton and Steven Patten each had two hits for Alton.

Kanallakan had four hits in the nightcap, including a double and triple, and three RBIs for Alton; Rathgeb had three hits and three RBIs, Bonnell doubled twice and Taul and Seth Boeschert each had two hits; Hampton, Taul and Patten each had two RBIs on the game.

Jacob St. Peters and Gary Volz got the wins for Alton on the day; the Redbirds went to 13-5 on the year with the sweep, while the Stars fell to 4-8.

BEARDSTOWN 6, CARROLLTON 1: Carrollton dropped a 6-1 decision to Beardstown Saturday in a single game on the road.

The Hawks fell to 14-3 on the year with the loss.

SOFTBALL

REDBIRDS SPLIT, PANTHERS SWEEP CLUSTER: Alton went to Jersey for a three-team cluster Saturday, dropping a 6-5 decision to the Panthers but defeating Brussels 7-1; Jersey also defeated the Raiders 14-1 in five innings in the cluster's opener.

Ashton Tewell got the win for the Panthers over the Redbirds, striking out four while conceding five runs on six hits; Brittany Roady took the loss for the Redbirds.

Tewell, Bethany Muenstermann, Peyton Tisdale and Maggie Collins each had two hits for Jersey in the game while Libby Muenstermann delivered a two-RBI triple. Savannah Fisher and Miranda Hudson each had two RBIs for the Redbirds, with five players contributing a hit each.

Against the Raiders, Alton broke open a 1-1 tie with a four-run fifth, then scored twice more in the sixth to get the win; Roady threw five innings for the win, with Sydney Hartman throwing two scoreless innings. Tomi Dublo had two hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds (12-2), with Alicia Goewey adding two RBIs.

Bethany Muenstermann had three hits and two RBIs against Brussels while getting the win; Tisdale had two hits and three RBIs for Jersey (11-2) while Collins contributed two hits and Caitlyn Connell drove in two runs.

OILERS TAKE CONSOLATION TITLE IN GREENVILLE: East Alton-Wood River bounced back from an opening-round loss to Breese Central to win over host Greenville and Mascoutah in the Greenville Tournament Saturday.

The Oilers fell 4-0 to the Cougars in their opener, then defeated the Comets 11-4 in four innings and edged the Indians 2-1 for the consolation crown. Haley Shewmake had two hits for EAWR against the Cougars with Morgan Moxey taking the loss, Central scoring in the first, third and fifth innings.

EAWR jumped out to a 7-0 lead through an inning and a half against the Comets, with Greenville rallying to cut the Oiler lead to 7-4 through two; the Oilers scored three times in the third and once in the fourth to bring the game ot an early end. Moxey doubled in the win and Carly Campbell tripled as one of her two hits; Shewmake, Peyton Young and Thresa Hand each had two hits, with Campbell driving in three runs and Young two. Rebecca Null got the win, giving up an earned run and five hits while striking out four.

Heather Martin hit a sacrifice fly to score Ashley Knight in the bottom of the seventh to give the Oilers the win against Mascouath; the teams traded runs in the fifth to set up Martin's game-winner. Five different players had hits for the Oilers, with Moxey getting the win, striking out six.

EAWR went to 8-11 on the year.

ROXANA 14-7, WATERLOO 4-0: Roxana swept Waterloo Gibault on the road in a Saturday doubleheader, the Shells taking 14-4 and 7-0 wins to go to 9-9 on the season.

Abby Palen and Phoebe Booher each had three RBIs for the Shells in the opener, with Palen homering; Hanna Rexford had three hits and two RBIs for Roxana and Abbey Stalhut and Alexis Counts each had two RBIs; Stalhut, Booher, Palen and Shelby Jackson each had two hits in the win.

Rexford fanned 10 in the nightcap, with Booher homering and getting three RBIs, Stalhut two hits and two RBIs and Booher and Palen stroking two hits each.

CARROLLTON 9, PAWNEE 3: Four runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings paced Carrollton to a 9-3 win over Pawnee on the road Saturday.

Kenlie Henson and Cameryn Varble each had three hits for the Hawks, who went to 11-4 on the year with the win; Emmie Struble, Ellie Sturgeon and Abby Gilmore each had two hits. Varble drove in three runs and Gilmore two.

Struble gave up just three hits for the Hawks while fanning 16.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 1, ST. JOSEPH'S 0: Two of the top teams in the St. Louis area – Edwardsville and St. Joseph's Academy – clashed on the pitch as part of the PepsiCo Showdown event in the Chicagoland suburb of Schaumberg Saturday afternoon.

Thanks to an early Abby Crabtree goal, the Tigers scored their second straight win over a top Missouri Class 4 team, Edwardsville downing the Angels 1-0; the win came the day after EHS had defeated St. Teresa's of Kansas City, the defending Missouri Class 4 champs, 4-3 in extra time Friday.

Marissa Bogner got the clean sheet for Edwardsville; she stepped into goal Friday in place of Regan Windau, who was hurt in the first half of EHS' match against the Saints.

The Tigers went to 12-2-1 on the year with their ninth win on the trot; they travel to Chatham Glenwood for a match against the Titans Thursday evening.

