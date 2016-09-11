GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 8, COLUMBIA (MO.) ROCK BRIDGE 7: Edwardsville won four of five doubles contests to take an 8-7 win over Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge in a Saturday dual meet.

Abby Cimarolli, Grace Trimpe, Nomi Updyke and Emily Greer took singles wins for the Tigers, while the doubles teams of Morgan Colbert/Grace Desse, Mackenzie Cadigan/Mario Mezo, Annie McGinnis/Updyke and Trimpe/Greer won doubles cometition to allow the Tigers to emerge victorious.

The Tigers take on Belleville West in a Tuesday Southwestern Conference meet on the road.

REDBIRDS FOURTH AT TRIAD: Alton finished fourth in Saturday's Triad Invitational tournament, defeating Mascoutah but dropping decisions to Carbondale and the host Knights.

The Redbird JV also took part in the event, losing to Quincy Notre Dame, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Mascoutah to finish eighth.

The Redbirds visit Jersey for a non-conference meet Tuesday before hosting Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference meet Thursday.

CROSS COUNTRY

TIGER BOYS 24TH, GIRLS 10TH IN PEORIA MEET: Edwardsville's boys cross-country team finished in 24th place out of 47 teams and the girls took 10th of 38 teams in Class 3A at the First to the Finish meet Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria, the site of November's IHSA state meets.

Downers Grove North, LaGrange Lyons, Hinsdale Central, Chicago Whitney Young and Fishers took the top five team places in the boys meet; Naperville North, Elmhurst York, Minooka, Downers Grove South and Winnetka New Trier finished among the top five girls teams.

Franky Romano led the Tiger boys with a 66th-place finish, covering the course in 16:17.2; Roland Prenzler finished 89th (16:26.6), Dan Powell 154th (16:51.6), Jack Pifer 195th (17:07.9), Max Hartmann 204th (17:10.3), Jacob Schonethal 231st (17:24.3) and Sam McCormick 294th (17:53.6).

Abby Korak took 20th in the girls race with a time of 18:42.7; Melissa Spencer finished 44th (19:22.9); Abby Schrobligen was 64th (19:44.8), Julianna Determan 78th (19:49.4), Victoria Vegher 107th (20:11.3) and Payton Flowers 108th (20:12.6).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE TAKES SEVENTH IN EFFINGHAM: Edwardsville finished seventh in the Gold Bracket of the Crossroads Classic volleyball tournament in Effingham over the weekend.

The Tigers won both of their group matches Friday, defeating Daviess County, Ky., 25-10, 25-9 and Moline 25-23, 23-25, 25-10 to advance to the Gold Bracket of the tournament.

Saturday, the Tigers fell to St. Pius X of Festus, Mo., dropping a 26-24, 17-25, 25-18 decision, then falling to Glenbard West of suburban Chicago 25-19, 27-25 before defeating McCracken County, Ky., 25-18, 26-28, 25-14 for seventh place.

The Tigers head to Triad for a 5 p.m. Monday match and Granite City for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday Southwestern Conference match.

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE WINS, DRAWS IN MORTON: Heavy rain affected this weekend's Morton Invitational soccer tournament, cutting the tournament short; Edwardsville won a match and drew another on the weekend.

The Tigers defeated Bloomington 7-1 Friday on a waterlogged pitch and drew with Aurora West 1-1 Saturday.

Against the Purple Raiders, Daniel Glisson, Mohammad Hamad (two goals), Bayne Noll (two goals, one on a penalty kick), Alec Mills and Michael Picchiotti had goals for Edwardsville. Daniel Picchiotti got the win for the Tigers, conceding a goal to Bloomington in the late going.

Hamad scored an early penalty kick for the Tigers against Aurora West, but Aurora tied the match in the 59th minute; Saturday's match was reduced to two 30-minute halves.

The Tigers host Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference match Tuesday evening.

FIELD HOCKEY

ROCKWOOD MARQUETTE 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1 (SHOOTOUT): Rockwood Marquette won a shootout 2-1 to take a 2-1 win over Edwardsville at Tiger Stadium Friday afternoon.

The Tigers went to 5-2-1 on the season with the loss.

Natalie Nava had given the Tigers the lead with an early goal, but a Maggie Tovar goal in the late going drew the Mustangs level, forcing the shootout. Ansley Dorsey had EHS' only shootout goal.

The Tigers travel to John Burroughs of St. Louis for a 4 p.m. Tuesday match, then return home for a 4:15 p.m. Thursday match against Parkway West.

More like this: