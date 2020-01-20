SATURDAY-SUNDAY, JANUARY 18-19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

TRIAD 72, MT. ZION 41: At the Litchfield Tournament, Luke Cox scores a season-high 33 points, while Michael Tentis scored 10 and both Kile Crook and Nate Winslow each had eight points as Triad won over Mt. Zion.

The Knights took a 23-5 lead over the Braves after one quarter, extended it to 42-18 at halftime, then to 64-31 at the end of the third quarter to go on to the win.

Triad is now 13-5 on the season.

GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 63, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 54: Also at Litchfield, Kellen Weir led McGIvney with 15 points, while Darren Luchetti scored 10 points and Justin Wenos added nine as the Griffins came up short against Gateway Legacy of Granite City.

McGivney led after one quarter 11-9, then extended its lead to 24-20 at halftime. The Lions came back to take a 40-38 lead after three, then outscored the Griffins 23-16 to take the win.

Gateway Legacy goes to 9-4, while McGivney is now 3-15.

COLLINSVILLE 63, BELLEVILLE WEST 39: In a game postponed from Friday due to the freezing rain that fell around the St. Louis area, Ray'Sean Taylor had another big game, scoring 23 points, while Keydrian Jones hit for 13 points and Cawhan Smith added 12 as Collinsville stayed undefeated with a big win over two-time defending IHSA Class 4A champion Belleville West at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Kahoks jumped out to a 13-10 lead after the first quarter, then led at halftime 29-21. Collinsville took total control of the game with a 21-4 third quarter that made the score 50-25, and went on from there to the win.

Tommie Williams led the Maroons with 21 points, while three players --- Tommy Grafe, D.J. Newsome and J'luan Patterson --- had four points each.

The Kahoks move to 18-0, picking up head coach Darin Lee's 650th career win, while the Maroons are now 8-8.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

CIVIC MEMORIAL 73, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 15: In a game played at Highland, Jenna Christeson and Anna Hall both scored 16 points, and Kourtland Tyus added 13 as CM won over Althoff.

The Eagles led from start to finish, with the quarter scores reading 32-5, 47-5 and 64-15.

CM is now 20-2, while the Crusaders go to 0-15.

COLLINSVILLE 50, BREESE CENTRAL 39: Also at Highland, Kristyn Mitchell led Collinsville with 15 points, Astacia Bush scored 10 points and both Riley Doyle and Caite Knutson each scored eight as the Kahoks defeated Breese Central.

Collinsville led from wire-to-wire, with the scores after each quarter being 15-11, 30-16 and 46-33.

The Kahoks are now 10-8, while the Cougars fell to 13-6.

MURPHYSBORO 56, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 44: Destiny Williams led Metro-East with 17 points, and both Morgan Ashauer and Anna Stewart scored eight points each in the Knights' loss at Murphysboro.

The Red Devils led at the end of the first quarter 11-3, but Metro-East came back to cut the lead to 25-21 at halftime. Murphysboro then went back ahead 45-29 after three quarters to go on to the win.

Bridgett Clover led the Red Devils with 21 points, while Island Dooley scored 12 points and India Harris added 10.

The Knights are now 2-13 on the season.

GILLESPIE 48, ROXANA 21: Gracelyn Waters led Roxana with nine points, while Chloe Copeland and Olivia Mouser added on five points each in the Shells' loss at Gillespie.

The Miners led all the way through, with the scores at the end of each quarter being 8-4, 15-10 and 30-17.

Keaton Link was the game's leading scorer with 12 points for Gillespie, while McKenzy Mix having eight points and Shelby Taylor adding seven.

The Miners are now 12-7, while Roxana falls to 5-12.

NORTH GREENE LADY SPARTAN TOURNAMENT

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 43, VIRDEN SOUTH COUNTY 40: In the fifth place game of the Lady Spartan Tournament, Jenna Barnard led North Greene with 16 points, Lakeleigh Brown added 11 and Bailey Berry added 10 as the Spartans won over Virden South County.

North Greene led after one quarter 13-11, but the Vipers took a 24-21 lead at halftime, and saw it cut to 31-29 after three quarters. The Spartans outscored South County 14-9 in the final quarter to take the win.

Concord Triopia defeated Pittsfield in the final 40-33. Brown was named to the All-Tournament team, along with Sara Evans and Anna Burrus of Concord Triopia, Zailey Evans and Emma Slagle of Winchester West Central, Pittsfield's Katie Cox and Chloe Lemons and Greenfield Northwestern's Alexis Pohlman. Honorable mentions went to Haley Flores of Barry Western, Malena Bixby and Callie Hughes of South County, Barnard, Northwestern's Jessa Vetter and Sydney Elliott of West Central.

BOYS BOWLING

IHSA REGIONALS

AT BELLEVILLE EAST

KAHOKS WIN TEAM TITLE, WARRIORS FINISH 12TH: Collinsville advanced to its own sectional next week with a first place finish in the Belleville East regional, held Saturday at Bel Air Bowl in Belleville.

The Kahoks won the title with a team score of 6,395, with the host Lancers finishing second with a score of 6.352, third place went to Mascoutah, who had a team score of 6,138, and fourth place, the last team qualifying spot, went to Waterloo, with a score of 6.064.

O'Fallon was fifth, scoring a 6,057, Belleville West was sixth with a 5,982, in seventh place was Belleville Althoff Catholic, who had a 5,959, Freeburg came in eighth at 5,795, in ninth place was Columbia at 5,730, and rounding out the top ten was Cahokia, who bowled a 5.551.

Coming in 11th was Dupo at 5,434, Granite City was 12th at 5.085, and Waterloo Gibault Catholic was 13th with a score of 4,204.

Nathan Hay led the Kahoks with a six-game series of 1,341, followed by Cole Budde, with a 1,326. Ethan Gardner threw a 1,283, while Bryson Hartman had a 1,264, Hunter Juengel had a 564 set, Brandon Campbell threw a 390 set, while Logan O'Donnell had a 227.

Mascoutah's Jacob Bartosiak was the individual champion with a 1,381, but the Warriors failed to qualify any individuals for the sectional.

MT. VERNON REGIONALS

TRIAD ADVANCES AS A TEAM, SIMS, JENKINS, BROEKEMEIER ALL GO THROUGH INDIVIDUALLY: Triad finished fourth and gained the final team qualifying spot, while Edwardsville's Eian Sims and Michael Jenkins, along with Metro-East Lutheran's Erik Broekemeier, all went through as individuals in the Mt. Vernon regional, held at Nu Bowl Lanes in Mt. Vernon.

Salem won the team title with a 5,912, with the host Rams finishing second at 5,699. Centralia was third with a team score of 5,668, and the Knights were fourth with a team score of 5,594. Highland came in fifth with a score of 5,485, sixth place went to Lebanon at 5,482, in seventh place was Breese Mater Dei Catholic, who bowled a 5,368, the Tigers came in eighth at 5,331, the Knights were ninth with a score of 4,954, Trenton Wesclin was 10th at 4757, and Vandalia was 11th at 4,261.

Bryce Pisetta led Triad with a 1,243 series for six games, while Brayden Proffitt had a 1,194 set, Matt Tipton tossed a 1,165 series, Dakota Birchett came in at 1,038, Kellan Collins had a 655 set and Jordan Young had a 299 series.

The Wildcats' Brighton Lucas was the individual winner with a 1,279 series, while Sims went through as an individual with a 1,239 set, Jenkins tossed a 1,137, and Broekemeier qualified with a 1,130 series.

The Knights and the individuals will all bowl in the Collinsville sectional this coming Saturday at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville, starting at 9 a.m.

WRESTLING

KNIGHTS GET FOUR CHAMPIONS, FINISH FIFTH AT CARMI INVITATIONAL: Metro-East Lutheran's wrestling team, who made history earlier this season by getting its first-ever varsity tournament champion, made more history at the Carmi Invitational on Saturday, getting four individual champions in finishing fifth at the event.

Goreville won a tight race in which two points separated the top three teams. Goreville scored 124 points to win the tournament, with the hosts coming in second at 123 points, and Fairfield coming in third with 122 points. Mt Vernon was fourth with 117 points, while the Knights came in fifth with 104 points.

Freshman Joseph Bowers won the first title of the day for Metro-East, winning the 113 pound championship by rallying to pin Matt Eckelberry of Fairfield, getting the fall in the second period to run his record to 16-5 on the year. Wrestling at 126 pounds, freshman Elijah Schlessinger pinned Fairfield's Alex Witucky, who came in fourth in last year's IHSA Class 1A regional, at 2:25, his third pin of the day.

Jakob Schroeder, going at 132 pounds, scored a big upset when he pinned Mt. Vernon's Marcus Cammack at 5:59, coming from behind to win the bout and the title against Cammack, who came in third earlier in the season at a big tournament in Carbondale. For the final championship, sophomore Chad Grey won the 170 title, getting a pin of Centralia's Evan Caudill at 36 seconds, the Knights' fourth of the day.

Other wrestlers for the Knights were Caiden Downs, who scored two pins in finishing third at 138 pounds, Timmy Lott doing likewise at 220 pounds, scoring two pins in finishing third, Thad Wells, a freshman, finishing fourth in his weight class, and Skylar Swan-Henson, who came in fifth at 106 pounds.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Valmeyer 67, New Athens 57

St. Louis Cardinal Ritter Catholic 93, Alton 62

Triad 72, Mt. Zion 41

Gateway Legacy Christian 63, Father McGivney Catholic 54

CBC 68, East St. Louis 62

Collinsville 63, Belleville West 39

Vandalia 66, East Alton-Wood River 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Civic Memorial 73, Belleville Althoff Catholic 15

Collinsville 50, Breese Central 39

Murphysboro 56, Metro-East Lutheran 44

Gillespie 48. Roxana 21

Father McGivney Catholic 52, Piasa Southwestern 45

Teutopolis 55, Triad 18

East Alton-Wood River 52, Nokomis 36

NORTH GREENE LADY SPARTAN INVITATIONAL

SEVENTH PLACE GAME

Barry Western 55, Brussels 10

FIFTH PLACE GAME

White Hall North Greene 43, Virden South County 40

THIRD PLACE GAME

Greenfield Northwestern 43, Winchester West Central 42

FINAL

Concord Triopia 40, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 33

BOYS BOWLING

IHSA REGIONALS

AT BELLEVILLE EAST

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS (TOP FOUR TEAMS QUALIFY FOR SECTIONAL)

Collinsville --- 6,395

Belleville East --- 6,352

Mascoutah --- 6,138

Waterloo --- 6.064

O'Fallon --- 6.057

Belleville West --- 5,982

Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 5.959

Freeburg --- 5.795

Columbia --- 5.730

Cahokia --- 5,551

Dupo --- 5,434

Granite City --- 5,085

Waterloo Gibault Catholic --- 4.204

AT JERSEY

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS (TOP FOUR TEAMS QUALIFY FOR SECTIONAL)

Taylorville --- 6,022

Jersey --- 5,977

Marquette Catholic --- 5,823

Civic Memorial --- 5,605

Alton --- 5,470

Danville --- 5,434

Piasa Southwestern --- 5,160

Roxana --- 5,036

East Alton-Wood River --- 4,940

Hoopeston Area --- 4,499

AT MT. VERNON

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS (TOP FOUR TEAMS QUALIFY FOR SECTIONAL)

Salem --- 5.912

Mt. Vernon --- 5,699

Centralia --- 5.688

Triad --- 5,594

Highland --- 5,485

Lebanon --- 5.482

Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 5,368

Edwardsville --- 5,331

Metro-East Lutheran --- 4,954

Trenton Wesclin --- 4,757

Vandalia --- 4.621

WRESTLING

CARMI INVITATIONAL

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS (TOP FIVE)

Goreville --- 124

Carmi --- 123

Fairfield --- 122

Mt. Vernon ---117

Metro-East Lutheran --- 104

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Colorado Avalanche 5, St. Louis Blues 3

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois 75, Northwestern 71

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Jacksonville State 64. SIU-Edwardsville 56

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Alabama 88, Missouri 74

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 66, Drake 49

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULT

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Jacksonville State 53, SIU-Edwardsville 44

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Dayton 48, Saint Louis University 47

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Ohio State 77, Illinois 47

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri 71, Mississippi 57

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

2019 NFL PLAYOFFS

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY PRESENTED BY INTUIT TURBO TAX

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(2) Kansas City Chiefs 35. (6) Tennessee Titans 24

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(1) San Francisco 49ers 37. (2) Green Bay Packers 20

