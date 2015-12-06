THURSDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 52, ALTON 40: Alton fell behind early, then came from behind to tie the game before East St. Louis pulled away to take a 52-40 win over the Redbirds in the Southwestern Confernce opener for both teams at East St. Louis Thursday night.

“Early on, we got behind; we had some careless turnovers and did not get into our offense,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “We were not attacking, settling for bad shots and East St. Louis took advantage.

“I think there were several things that went against us tonight, but some of that was our own fault. But I was proud how girls responded in the second half.”

LaJarvia Brown led the Redbirds (1-4, 0-1 SWC), with 15 points, and Ayonna Clanton added 13 points on three three-point shots. The Flyers' (1-0 SWC) Janesha Munson, with 12 points in the first half, led all scorers with 17 points, with Rokell Stanley adding 12.

“We got beat by a team that played well tonight,” Rickman said. “We had more letdowns then they did over the 32 minutes.”

The Redbirds travel to O'Fallon for a league game Tuesday night.

BOYS BOWLING

BELLEVILLE EAST 3,272, ALTON 2,996: Matt Fritz's 674 series led Alton, but the Redbirds dropped a 3,272-2.996 decision to Belleville East in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division match at Belleville's Bel-Air Bowl Thursday.

Fritz rolled games of 233, 185 and 256; Jacob Donahue followed with a 617 series (229, 183, 205), Chris Perkey 612 (214, 247, 151) and Tyler Stevenson 549 (160, 172, 197).

The Redbirds fell to 1-2 in the division; they take on Piasa Southwestern at Bowl Haven in Alton Monday.

ROXANA 2,636, WATERLOO 2,537: Christian Bertoletti bowled a 741 series to lead Roxana to a 2,636-2,537 Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Mississippi Valley Division match at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Thursday.

Bertoletti had games of 246, 249 and 246 to lead the Shells.

Zack Richert had the Bulldogs' top series of the day, rolling a 545 set.

GIRLS BOWLING

ALTON 2,998, BELLEVILLE EAST 2,676: Eryka Graham's 698 series led Alton's girls bowling team to a 2,998-2,676 win over Belleville East in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division match at Belleville's Bel-Air Bowl Thursday.

Graham had games of 246, 186 and 266 to lead the Redbirds; Ashley Heistand added a 598 series (256, 185, 157) for Alton, with Elizabeth Anke rolling a 508 (169, 163, 176) and Alex Bergin a 499 (156, 178, 165).

Alton hosts Piasa Southwestern in a Monday match at Alton's Bowl Haven.

JERSEY 2,205, TRIAD 1,983: Lindsay Vanost rolled a 508 series as Jersey defeated Triad in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Mississippi Valley Division clash Thursday.

Emily Stemmler added a 477 series for the Panthers, who went to 2-0 on the year with the win.

WATERLOO 2,562, ROXANA 1,568: Waterloo got a 675 series from Makensy Umschied to lead the Bulldogs to a 2,562-1,568 win over Roxana Thursday.

Umschied rolled games of 218, 238 and 219 to lead Waterloo.

Briana Tarpley had a 400 series on games of 144, 132 and 124 to lead the Shells.

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 52, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 49: Blake Marks had 25 points for East Alton-Wood River, but Carlinville's Brady Jamieson had 23 to lead the Cavaliers as they defeated the Oilers 52-49 in Carlinville Friday night.

Konnor Emmons and Joe Bates each had eight points for Carlinville (1-1).

The Oilers fell to 2-4 on the year.

SATURDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 60, SULLIVAN 39: Drake Kanallakan had 16 points as Jersey defeated Sullivan 60-39 Saturday evening in the second coaching matchup of brothers Stote (Jersey) and Chet (Sullivan) Reeder.

Kanallakan's points came on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-5 from the three-point arc; he also had eight rebounds, an assist and a steal. Zac Ridenhour added 12 points for the Panthers, who went to 3-3 on the season.

Ty Molzen led the Redskins (1-12) with 16 points, with Zach Hrvol adding 12 points.

The Reeders met the previous year as well; Chet Reeder played under Stote at Sullivan before Stote became Jersey's coach. Chet Reeder also served as an assistant under Stote in Jersey before returning home to take over the Redskin program.

The Panthers take on Civic Memorial at Bethalto Friday night.

