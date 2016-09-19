GIRLS TENNIS

REDBIRDS SECOND IN OWN INVITATIONAL, MACIAS, SNYDERS/TEWELL AREA STANDOUTS: Triad took the titles in three of the four singles flights and two of the three doubles flights to edge out host Alton in Saturday's Alton Invitational tournament at the AHS courts and the Simpson Tennis Center at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

The Knights had 52 points to the Redbirds' 43; Highland was third at 39 points, Jersey fourth (31.5), with Marquette Catholic (31), Collinsville (21.5), Civic Memorial (19.5) and Granite City (14.5) rounding out the field.

Triad's Kylie McCarthy defeated Alton's Abby Fischer 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles final. The Redbirds' Hannah Macias took the crown in No. 2 singles, defeating Catherine Catalano of the Knights 3-6, 7-6, 10-6. The Explorers' Abby Simonds and Marla Wendle got the finals of their singles flights, falling to Triad in the finals.

The Panthers' Anne Snyders/Ashton Tewell won the crown in No. 1 doubles, defeating a Highland duo 6-1, 6-0 in the final. Cali and Mackenzie Giertz took third in No.1 doubles and Betsey Papin/Lucy Phillips finished fourth in No. 2 doubles on the day.

“It was a true team effort today,” said Redbird coach Jesse Macias. “Every flight got big points for us and we won a few three-set matches. We have been up-and-down this year and it is nice to see the players work through adversity and get rewarded on a day like this.”

The Redbirds host Duschene of St. Charles County, Mo., in a Wednesday afternoon dual meet.

HIGHLAND PARK 13, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Mackenzie Cadigan and the doubles team of Grace Desse/Morgan Colbert had the only wins for Edwardsville as the Tigers dropped a 13-2 dual-meet decision Saturday to Highland Park in a pair of scheduled dual meets at LaGrange Lyons Township High School in suburban Chicago.

Cadigan defeated the Mustangs' Reggie Devtech 6-4, 7-6 for EHS' only singles win, while Colbert/Desse downed Monique Brual/Samara Michael 6-0, 6-3 in doubles play.

The Tigers host Colliinsville and travel to Waterloo for dual meets Tuesday and host Jersey Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 1, NORMAL WEST 0: A Mohammad Hamad goal in the 74th minute gave Edwardsville a 1-0 win over Normal West on the road Saturday afternoon.

Hamad's goal came from a Riley Patterson assist and took the Tigers to 9-0-2 on the year; Normal West fell to 8-3-2.

The Tigers host DeSmet in a 6:45 p.m. Monday match.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EXPLORERS DROP THREE OF FOUR AT EAST TOURNEY: Marquette Catholic dropped three of four matches in Saturday's Belleville East Tournament.

The Explorers defeated Miller Career of St. Louis city 25-14, 25-8 and fell to Metro East Lutheran 25-21, 25-21; Waterloo 25-13, 25-9; and the host Lancers 25-18, 25-11.

Michelle Cameron had 23 kills and seven blocks on the day; Laura Hamilton 37 digs; Marissa Nosco 42 assists, 13 points on serve and eight aces; and Amanda Murray six aces.

The 8-9 Explorers travel to Breese Mater Dei Monday evening.

CALHOUN TAKES THIRD IN NEW BERLIN TOURNEY: Hardin-Calhoun swept three group-play matches in the New Berlin Tournament Friday, but dropped a 25-17, 25-16 match to Augusta Southeastern in Satuday's semifinal match. The Warriors bounced back to defeat Valmeyer 25-19, 25-13 for third place, Grace Baalman getting 15 kills and six blocks in the match against the First Mates to win appointment to the All-Tournament team.

In group play Friday, Calhoun defeated Meredosia-Chambersburg 25-6, 25-19; Edinburg 25-5, 25-14; and North Greene 25-10, 25-12 to win the group.

Carrollton finished seventh in the tournament as they downed Greene County rival North Greene 25-13, 25-15. Emily Struble was appointed to the All-Tournament team for the Hawks.

