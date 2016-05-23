BASEBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A NEW ATHENS REGIONAL FINAL

VALMEYER 2, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: A bottom of the sixth inning leadoff homer from Mark Nappier gave Valmeyer their first IHSA regional baseball championship in 45 years Saturday as the Pirates eliminated Metro East Lutheran 2-1 in the IHSA Class 1A New Athens Regional final.

The Knights were eliminated with a record of 7-22; the Pirates, who advance with a record of 21-14-1, will meet Nokomis, 5-0 winners over Hardin-Calhoun in the Hardin-Calhoun Regional final, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a Carlinville Sectional semifinal game at Blackburn College; the winner of that game meets the Carrollton-Okawville winner (they play Thursday afternoon) at 1 p.m. Saturday for a trip to the Springfield 1 Supersectional at Lincoln Land Community College at 4 p.m. Memorial Day.

MEL took the lead in the third on a Jordan Brown RBI single that brought in Reed Harmon; the Pirates countered with a run of their own in the bottom of the third and it stayed that way until Nappier's bomb in the sixth.

Chase Langendorf was 2-for-3 for MEL, with Eli Jacobs going 1-for-3 with a double, Brown 1-for-3 with a RBI, Harmon 1-for-3 and Paul Kubicek 1-for-3. Langendorf took the loss for the Knights, throwing three innings after having to step in for Jake Jump in the second when his back tightened up; he threw 3.1 innings and gave up an earned run on five hits while fanning one.

IHSA CLASS 1A RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD REGIONAL FINAL

CARROLLTON 10, BUNKER HILL 0 (5 INNINGS): Carrollton won its seventh regional title since 2009 as the Hawks went to 27-5 with a 10-0, five-inning win over Bunker Hill in Saturday's IHSA Class 1A Raymond Lincolnwood Regional final.

The Hawks will meet Okawville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a Carlinville Sectional semifinal game at Blackburn College; the winner plays the Valmeyer-Nokomis semifinal winner at 1 p.m. Saturday for a trip to the Springfield 1 Supersectional at Lincoln Land Community College against the Lewistown Sectional winner.

Kolton Bottom went the distance and struck out seven to help the Hawks advance; Blake Struble had two hits and three RBIs for Carrollton, with Kyle Waters getting two hits and two RBIs and Hayden Stringer two hits.

IHSA CLASS 2A GILLESPIE REGIONAL FINAL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, DUPO 1: Piasa Southwestern overcame an early deficit to eliminate Dupo 7-1 in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Gillespie Regional final.

The Piasa Birds advance to the Teutopolis Sectional semifinals with a record of 23-9 after an 0-5 start; they'll face Newton, who defeated Carlyle 8-4 in their own regional final Friday, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the other semifinal between the host Wooden Shoes, 7-6 winners over Breese Central in the Effingham St. Anthony regional, and Trenton Wesclin, 10-1 winners over Belleville Althoff in the Althoff regional, at 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday's winners meet at 10 a.m. Saturday morning with a trip to the Sauget Supersectional at GCS Ballpark against the DuQuoin Sectional champ on the line.

Collin Baumgartner went the distance for the win, conceding a run on five hits while striking out seven; he also went 3-for-4 with a RBI at the plate, with Dakotah Corby getting two hits and three RBIs for Southwestern.

REGULAR SEASON

SPRINGFIELD 6, EDWARDSVILLE 5 (10 INNINGS): Edwardsville broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, but Springfield tied it with three runs of their own in the top of the seventh, then scored in the top of the 10th to take a 6-5 win over the Tigers on Senior Day at Tom Pile Field Saturday morning.

The Tigers fell to 28-6 on the season with one more regular-season game left against Waterloo at 5 p.m. Monday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget; they open the postseason at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the IHSA Class 4A Belleville West Regional against Monday's play-in winner between Granite City and Collinsville.

Jake Garella had a 2-for-4 day with a RBI; Joel Quirin was 1-for-5 with a double, Will Messer was 3-for-4 with a double, Andrew Yancik was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Nathan French was 1-for-4, Cole Cimarolli was 1-for-4 and Cole Hansel was 1-for-4.

Yancik threw four innings in taking the loss, giving up a run on two hits; Garella, Jordan Yenne and Kent Roberts all saw time on the mound for EHS.

SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A LEBANON REGIONAL FINAL

LEBANON 7, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Emily Reinneck no-hit Metro East Lutheran as Lebanon advanced into the IHSA Class 1A New Athens Sectional with a 7-0 win Saturday over the Knights in the Class 1A Lebanon Regional final.

The Knights were eliminated with a record of 5-19; the Greyhounds (9-19) advanced to a sectional semifinal game against Clay City, who defeated Woodlawn 11-3 Thursday in the final of their own regional. That game will be played at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner meeting the New Athens-Albion Edwards County winner (that game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday) at 11 a.m. Saturday with a trip to the DuQuoin Supersectional against the Cobden Sectional winner at stake.

Reinneck struck out 11 Knights to help secure the win.

REGULAR SEASON

EDWARDSVILLE 21, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2 (4.5 INNINGS): A 14-run second inning was more than enough to give Edwardsville a 21-2, 4.5-inning win over Marquette Catholic at home in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday.

Rachel Anderson went 2-for-3 with two triples, four RBIs and a run scored to pace the Tiger (26-5) offense; Lauren Taplin was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Sarah Hangsleben was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, Jordan Corby was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Emma Lewis was 3-for-3 with a RBI and three runs scored, Jordyn Hendricks was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Taryn Brown was 2-for-2 with a RBI, Lauren Tripp 1-for-1 with a run scored, Kay Swanson 1-for-1 with a RBI and run scored, Jennifer Kocevar 1-for-1 with a RBI and Devin Kane 1-for-1 with a RBI and two runs scored.

Miranda Schroeder was 2-for-2 with a run scored for the Explorers, Grace Frost 1-for-3 with a run scored, Sam Harshbarger 2-for-3 and Melissa Lurkins 1-for-2.

Henricks got the win, going the distance while conceding no earned runs on six hits while dismissing three by strikeout; Cayli Shinstock took the loss, giving up 10 earned runs on 18 hits while fanning one.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

ALTON 8, COLLINSVILLE 2: Alton put up seven runs in the top of the third and went on to defeat Collinsville 8-2 Friday at Arthur Fletcher Field in the Southwestern Conference and regular-season finales for both schools.

The Redbirds finished the regular campaign with a record of 22-12 overall and 8-6 in the SWC; the Kahoks ended up at 15-15 overall and 5-9 in the league.

Aaron Bonnell had three hits and four RBIs for the Redbirds, while Jacob Kanallakan had two RBIs and Derrick Allen, Seth Boschert and Steven Nguyen all had two hits for AHS. Charlie Erler got the win for the Redbirds.

EDWARDSVILLE 9, TRIAD 0: Tyler Hosto remained unbeaten for Edwardsville as he pushed his record to 7-0 on the year, throwing four innings as the Tigers blanked Triad 9-0 Friday at Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville.

Joel Quirin had two hits and four RBIs for the Tigers, with Cole Cimarolli, Andrew Yancik and Tyler Stamer each had a pair of hits for EHS.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, WATERLOO 4: Civic Memorial ruined Waterloo's hopes for an undefeated Mississippi Valley Conference season as they conceded a 3-0 lead to the Bulldogs but rallied to retake the lead in the fifth as the Eagles scored a 6-4 win at Bethalto Sports Complex Friday.

The Eagles finished the regular season at 17-14-1 overall and 5-5 in the MVC; the Bulldogs fell to 23-6 overall and 9-1 in the league, a game better than Jersey, who finished 8-2 in the MVC.

Caden Clark had two RBIs for CM and Brandon Carpenter two hits; Geoff Withers got the win for the Eagles in relief, with Corey Price recording the save.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 7, GRANITE CITY 0; EDWARDSVILLE 4, WATERLOO 0: Edwardsville finished their Southwestern Conference schedule with a 7-0 win over Granite City Friday, then blanked Waterloo 4-0 to go to 25-5 on the year and finish the SWC slate 13-1.

A five-run second was more than enough to get the win over the Warriors; Hayli Green had three hits for the Tigers in addition to two RBIs, with Rachel Anderson also contributing two hits. Jordan Garella scattered four hits in getting the win.

Against the Bulldogs, Green had two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Tigers; Emma Lewis also had two hits, while Jennifer Kocevar tossed 5.1 innings for the win.

TRIAD 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Katelyn Turbyfill had three hits and Susan Buchanan added two hits as Civic Memorial closed out their regular-season account on the road Friday.

The Eagles finished the year 10-14 overall, while the Knights went to 20-11.

Katilynn Wrenn took the loss for CM; Abby Burroughs had a homer and three RBIs for Triad.

