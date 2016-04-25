BOYS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE TAKES SECOND IN TOURNEY: Edwardsville fell to Naperville Central 3-2 in the final of Saturday's Downers Grove South Tournament. The Tigers' overall dual-meet record went to 16-5 on the year after Saturday's matches.

The Tigers swept Summit Argo 5-0 in the opening round, then blanked Palatine Fremd 5-0 in the quarterfinals. The Tigers defeated the host Mustangs 3-2 in the semifinals before falling to the Redhawks in the final.

Erik Weller and Carson Ware won their singles matches in the final, but Alex Gray/Zach Trimpe, Ben Bequette/Logan Pursell and Seth Lipe/Luke Motley all dropped decisions in doubles to give the Redhawks the title.

The Tigers travel to Belleville East for a Southwestern Conference meet against the Lancers Wednesday, then host their Tiger Duals tournament Friday and Saturday at the EHS Tennis Complex while traveling to the Pitchford Invitational tournament at Arlington Heights Hersey on the weekend.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, NEW LENOX PROVIDENCE 1 (DRAW): Rebekah Johnes scored in the 20th minute, but Marquette Catholic could only get a 1-1 draw against New Lenox Providence in the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin girls soccer tournament Saturday.

The Celtics got a goal on a free kick to level the match. The Explorers had dropped a 1-0 decision to East Moline in Friday's play.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Sarah Crutchley scored all five goals as East Alton-Wood River defeated Piasa Southwestern 5-1 in a non-conference match Friday at Wood River Soccer Park.

Brittany Grayson had four assists on the day and Emily Sidwell had the other Oiler assist.

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 11, BUNKER HILL 0 (5 INNINGS): Bethany Muenstermann gave up just two hits as Jersey short-gamed Bunker Hill 11-0 in five innings Saturday. Muenstermann also was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI for the Panthers, who went to 15-2 on the year with the win.

Libby Munstermann's had a 2-for-3 day for the Panthers, with Maggie Collins 2-for-3 with a RBI, Mackenzie Thurston 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Ashleigh Trochuck 2-for-3 with a double and RBI and Ashton Tewell 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs on the day.

WARRIORS GO 2-1 IN PLEASANT PLAINS TOURNEY: Hardin-Calhoun won twice Saturday in the Pleasant Plains Tournament, but dropped their final game to Beecher.

The Warriors opened with a 8-0, five-inning win over Lincoln, with Grace Baalman striking out 11 over five innings while going 3-for-3 from the plate with two doubles and three runs scored. Madison Lehr was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Emily Baalman 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Calhoun then defeated the host Cardinals 2-0, scoring in the first and sixth innings; Macy Margherio threw four innings and gave up four hits before Grace Baalman stepped in the final three innings, striking out eight. Grace Baalman was 2-for-3 with a homer and Emily Baalman was 2-for-3.

The Bobcats took a 6-3 win over the Warriors in the final; Grace Baalman gave up four earned runs on six hits while fanning 10 for Calhoun while Emma Baalman was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

The Warriors went to 23-2 on the season.

GILLESPIE 9, ROXANA 0: Gillespie's Addison Bryant won her 15th game of the season as she fanned 12 and gave up four hits as the Miners defeated Roxana 9-0 in a South Central Conference game Friday.

Bryant was also 2-for-4 with a home run, with Rylee Sarti was 3-for-4 with four RBIs for Gillespie; the Miners went to 19-3 on the year.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 12, NORTH MAC 3: Four runs in the third and six runs in the sixth helped pace Piasa Southwestern to a 12-3 win over North Mac Friday.

Mallory Novack had a homer for the Piasa Birds in the win.

JERSEY 11, CARROLLTON 0: Kaylee Griggs' 4-for-4 performance paced Jersey to an 11-0 win over Carrollton Friday in Carrollton.

Griggs had a homer and four RBIs for the Panthers; Mackenzie Thurston was 4-for-5 for Jersey with a RBI, while Bethany Muenstermann went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, Caitlyn Connell 2-for-4 with a RBI, Libby Munstermann 2-for-3 and Ashton Tewell had a double and RBI on the day.

