Weekend Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Aug. 2-3, 2025

SUNDAY, AUGUST 3 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Sam Diego Padres 7, St. Louis Cardinals 3
Atlanta Braves 4, Cincinnati Reds 2 (MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., completion of suspended game)
Boston Red Sox 6, Houston Astros 1
Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay Rays 0
Milwaukee Brewers 14, Washington Nationals 3
Kansas City Royals 7, Toronto Blue Jays 4 (10 innings)
Minnesota Twins 5, Cleveland Guardians 4
Miami Marlins 7, New York Yankees 3
San Francisco Giants 12, New York Mets 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Baltimore Orioles 3
Pittsburgh Pirates 9, Colorado Rockies 5
Arizona Diamondbacks 6, Sacramento Athletics 4
Los Angeles Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Seattle Mariners 5, Texas Rangers 4
Philadelphia Phillies 2, Detroit Tigers 0

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
New York Liberty 87, Connecticut Sun 78
Atlanta Dream 99, Washington Mystics 83
Indiana Fever 78, Seattle Storm 74
(NOTES: Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: 17 points, five rebounds, two assists. Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: Zero points, two rebounds, two assists. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injury.)
Phoenix Mercury 88, Chicago Sky 67
Las Vegas Aces 101, Golden State Valkyries 77
(NOTE: Kate Martin: Edwardsville/Golden State: Two points, four rebounds.)

FIFA WORLD SOCCER LEAGUES CUP --- MLS VS. LIGA MX (MEXICO) --- LEAGUE STAGE
Los Angeles Galaxy FC 1, CF Cruz Azul 1 (After Extra Time, CF Cruz Azul wins penalty kick shootout 8-7)
Seattle Sounders FC 2, CF Santos Laguna 1
Colorado Rapids FC 1, FC Tijuana 2
FC Monterrey 1, New York Red Bulls FC 1 (After Extra Time, FC Monterrey wins penalty kick shootout 5-3)
CD Chivas Guadelupe 2, FC Charlotte 2 (After Extra Time, CD Chivas Guadelupe wins penalty kick shootout 4-2)
FC Cincinnati 2, FC Juarez 2 (After Extra Time, FC Juarez wins penalty kick shootout 4-3)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 8, San Diego Padres 5
Tampa Bay Rays 4, Los Angeles Dodgers 0
Baltimore Orioles 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Toronto Blue Jays 4, Kansas City Royals 2
Colorado Rockies 8, Pittsburgh Pirates 5
Detroit Tigers 7, Philadelphia Phillies 5
Milwaukee Brewers 8, Washington Nationals 2
Boston Red Sox 7, Houston Astros 3
Cleveland Guardians 5, Minnesota Twins 4
Miami Marlins 2, New York Yankees 0
New York Mets 12, San Francisco Giants 6
Texas Rangers 6, Seattle Mariners 4
Cincinnati Reds 1, Atlanta Braves 0 (MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. Suspended in first inning, rain, will resume at 12 noon Sunday)
Arizona Diamondbacks 7, Sacramento Athletics 2
Chicago White Sox 1, Los Angeles Angles 0

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Minnesota Lynx 111, Las Vegas Aces 58

FIFA WORLD SOCCER LEAGUES CUP --- MLS VS. LIGA MX (MEXICO) --- LEAGUE STAGE

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30 RESULTS
Necaxa CF 3, Atlanta United FC 1
Inter Miami CF 2, Atlas FC 1
UNAM Pumas 1, Orlando City SC 1 (After Extra Time, UNAM Pumas win penalty kick shootout 4-3)
Minnesota United FC 4, CF Queretaro 1
Club America 2, Real Salt Lake 2 (After Extra Time, Real Salt Lake wins penalty kick shootout 3-1)
Portland Timbers FC 4, Athletico San Luis 0

THURSDAY, JULY 31 RESULTS
CF Monterrey 2, FC Cincinnati 3
FC Charlotte 1, Juarez CF 4
CD Chivas Guadalajara 0, New York Red Bulls FC 1
Colorado Rapids FC 2, FC Santos Laguna 1
Cruz Azul CF 0, Seattle Sounders FC 7
Los Angeles Galaxy FC 5, FC Tijuana 2

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1 RESULTS
New York City FC 2, FC Leon 0
Columbus Crew SC 3, CF Puebla 1
Houston Dynamo FC 0, CF Mazatian 2
CF Toluca 2, CF Montreal 1
Los Angeles FC 1, CF Pachuca 1 (After Extra Time, LAFC wins penalty kick shootout 4=2)
UNAL Tigres 2, FC San Diego 1

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2 RESULTS
Orlando City SC 3, FC Atlas 1
Inter Miami CF 2, CF Necaxa 2 (After Extra Time, Inter Miami CF win penalty kick shootout 5-4)
Club America 3, Minnesota United FC 3 (After Extra Time, Club America wins penalty kick shootout 8-7)
UNAM Pumas 3, Atlanta United FC 2
Real Salt Lake 2, Athletico San Luis 2 (After Extra Time, Athletico San Luis wins penalty kick shootout 4-1)
Portland Timbers FC 1, CF Queretaro 0

CONEMBOL WOMEN'S COPA AMERICA ECUADOR 2025

THIRD-PLACE PLAYOFF MATCH
Argentina 2, Uruguay 2 (After Extra Time, Argentina wins penalty kick shootout 3-2)

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Colombia 3, Brazil 3 (After Extra Time, Brazil wins penalty kick shootout 5-4)

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK NINE
Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28, Edmonton Elks 24
Saskatchewan Roughriders 34, Montreal Alouettes 6