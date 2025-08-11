ST. LOUIS — The Historic Lemp Mansion Restaurant and Inn was struck by lightning at approximately 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, causing damage to the building and disrupting some services, officials said.

The lightning struck the northernmost chimney, directly hitting a corner of the 1860s structure at 3322 DeMenil Place in St. Louis, dislodging bricks that fell onto the adjacent parking area. General Manager Matt Bell reported that the incident occurred during a heavy downpour and resulted in exterior brick damage as well as a power surge that affected the phone system, internet service, and some electronic d evices.

“During an unexpected heavy downpour the building was struck by lightning," Bell said. "We had exterior damage to the bricks. The subsequent power surge damaged our phone system and internet service as well as some electronic devices and lights,” Bell said. “The staff and guests, although surprised, are all safe and no one was harmed.

"In my 30 years here, this was a first, but we are able to continue and expect to have phones restored within a day or two. We are open for business and are able to take reservations via the Open Table app on our website.”

In St. Louis, the Lemp Mansion, built in the late 1860s, is renowned as the city's most haunted location. Many visitors have taken the Lemp Experience tour of the three floors of the mansion at night through infrared cameras.

The Lemp Mansion was constructed in the early 1860s and was subsequently purchased by William J. Lemp as a residence and auxiliary brewery office.

Although it was already an impressive structure, Lemp used his massive brewery profits to turn the 33-room house into a Victorian showplace.

Diners enjoying the Sunday Chicken Dinner said the event resembled glass shattering and some felt the vibration of the windows. They generally agreed the experience was frightening but praised the staff for their professionalism and continued service during cleanup.

The Lemp Mansion, originally built as the residence of one of St. Louis’ prominent beer brewing families, now operates as a restaurant and inn. It is approaching its 50th anniversary as a historic venue for dining, bridal events, and overnight stays.

